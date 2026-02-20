Student Assaults Professor After Being Caught With Phone During Exam: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A routine internal examination at Dr Malakareddy Homoeopathic College in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district escalated into violence after a student allegedly assaulted a professor who caught him cheating.

The incident occurred during a Homoeopathic Materia Medica examination and was recorded on the examination hall’s CCTV cameras.

Caught Using Phone During Exam

According to the footage, Assistant Professor Shivarajkumar, who was invigilating the exam, confronted a student identified as Shahbaz after allegedly catching him using a mobile phone to copy answers.

A disturbing incident of violence against an educator has been reported at a local homeopathy college in #Kalaburagi, #Karnataka, where a student allegedly assaulted an assistant professor after being caught cheating during an internal examination.



The professor confiscated the student’s answer sheet and directed him to leave the examination hall. What followed was a swift escalation.

Assault Captured On CCTV

The video shows Shahbaz reacting angrily and attacking the professor. Other students intervened and restrained him, attempting to pull him away.

However, the altercation did not end there. The footage shows Shahbaz walking briefly towards the exit before returning moments later and striking the professor again.

College Action, No Police Complaint

Following the incident, the college administration informed Shahbaz’s parents and decided to bar him from all future examinations.

Despite the CCTV evidence, Assistant Professor Shivarajkumar has not filed a police complaint so far.