A student was allegedly caught cheating using a mobile phone during an internal examination. The professor confiscated the student's answer sheet and asked him to leave.
Student Assaults Professor After Being Caught With Phone During Exam: WATCH
A routine internal examination at Dr Malakareddy Homoeopathic College in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district escalated into violence after a student allegedly assaulted a professor who caught him cheating.
The incident occurred during a Homoeopathic Materia Medica examination and was recorded on the examination hall’s CCTV cameras.
Caught Using Phone During Exam
According to the footage, Assistant Professor Shivarajkumar, who was invigilating the exam, confronted a student identified as Shahbaz after allegedly catching him using a mobile phone to copy answers.
A disturbing incident of violence against an educator has been reported at a local homeopathy college in #Kalaburagi, #Karnataka, where a student allegedly assaulted an assistant professor after being caught cheating during an internal examination.— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 20, 2026
The confrontation occurred… pic.twitter.com/2gnZJme5jU
The professor confiscated the student’s answer sheet and directed him to leave the examination hall. What followed was a swift escalation.
Assault Captured On CCTV
The video shows Shahbaz reacting angrily and attacking the professor. Other students intervened and restrained him, attempting to pull him away.
However, the altercation did not end there. The footage shows Shahbaz walking briefly towards the exit before returning moments later and striking the professor again.
College Action, No Police Complaint
Following the incident, the college administration informed Shahbaz’s parents and decided to bar him from all future examinations.
Despite the CCTV evidence, Assistant Professor Shivarajkumar has not filed a police complaint so far.
Frequently Asked Questions
What led to the incident at Dr Malakareddy Homoeopathic College?
What was the student's reaction after being caught cheating?
The student, identified as Shahbaz, reacted angrily and assaulted the assistant professor. He was restrained by other students but returned to strike the professor again.
Did the college file a police complaint after the assault?
No, the college administration informed the student's parents and barred him from future exams. The assaulted professor has not filed a police complaint.
Was the assault captured on camera?
Yes, the entire incident of the student assaulting the professor was recorded on the examination hall's CCTV cameras.