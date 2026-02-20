Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Student Assaults Professor After Being Caught With Phone During Exam: WATCH

Student Assaults Professor After Being Caught With Phone During Exam: WATCH

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 07:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A routine internal examination at Dr Malakareddy Homoeopathic College in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district escalated into violence after a student allegedly assaulted a professor who caught him cheating.

The incident occurred during a Homoeopathic Materia Medica examination and was recorded on the examination hall’s CCTV cameras.

Caught Using Phone During Exam

According to the footage, Assistant Professor Shivarajkumar, who was invigilating the exam, confronted a student identified as Shahbaz after allegedly catching him using a mobile phone to copy answers.

The professor confiscated the student’s answer sheet and directed him to leave the examination hall. What followed was a swift escalation.

Assault Captured On CCTV

The video shows Shahbaz reacting angrily and attacking the professor. Other students intervened and restrained him, attempting to pull him away.

However, the altercation did not end there. The footage shows Shahbaz walking briefly towards the exit before returning moments later and striking the professor again.

College Action, No Police Complaint

Following the incident, the college administration informed Shahbaz’s parents and decided to bar him from all future examinations.

Despite the CCTV evidence, Assistant Professor Shivarajkumar has not filed a police complaint so far.

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the incident at Dr Malakareddy Homoeopathic College?

A student was allegedly caught cheating using a mobile phone during an internal examination. The professor confiscated the student's answer sheet and asked him to leave.

What was the student's reaction after being caught cheating?

The student, identified as Shahbaz, reacted angrily and assaulted the assistant professor. He was restrained by other students but returned to strike the professor again.

Did the college file a police complaint after the assault?

No, the college administration informed the student's parents and barred him from future exams. The assaulted professor has not filed a police complaint.

Was the assault captured on camera?

Yes, the entire incident of the student assaulting the professor was recorded on the examination hall's CCTV cameras.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 07:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Student Assaults Professor Student Caught With Phone During Exam
Photo Gallery

Embed widget