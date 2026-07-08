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English NewsTrendingRs 3,200 For A 16.9 Km Uber Ride? Viral Facebook Post Leaves Internet In Disbelief

Rs 3,200 For A 16.9 Km Uber Ride? Viral Facebook Post Leaves Internet In Disbelief

A Facebook post claiming an Uber fare of over ₹3,200 for a 16.9 km ride has gone viral, leaving many users surprised and debating surge pricing.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 01:55 PM (IST)

A Facebook post showing what appears to be an Uber fare of more than ₹3,200 for a 16.9 km journey has gone viral, with many social media users expressing shock over the reported price. 

The post was shared by a Facebook user, Vishal Bora, who uploaded a screenshot of the fare estimate and wrote: "3.2k for 16 kms" and "16.9 kms and these fares???? Is this is freaking joke???" 

The screenshot has been widely shared online. However, the fare shown in the post has not been independently verified. 

Rs 3,200 For A 16.9 Km Uber Ride? Viral Facebook Post Leaves Internet In Disbelief

Viral Screenshot Leaves Internet Surprised 

The viral post has caught the attention of many users, with people wondering how a ride of less than 17 kilometres could reportedly cost more than ₹3,200. 

Several users reacted in the comments, with some saying they had also seen unusually high cab fares during busy hours. Others questioned whether the fare shown in the screenshot was caused by surge pricing or another reason. 

The post has now become part of a wider online discussion about the cost of app-based cab services. 

Why Can Uber Fares Suddenly Become Expensive? 

Ride-hailing platforms such as Uber use dynamic or surge pricing, which means fares can increase when demand is high, and fewer drivers are available. 

Prices may also vary depending on factors such as traffic, weather, local events, the time of booking, and the type of vehicle selected. 

It is not clear what factors led to the fare shown in the viral Facebook post. 

Users Debate Surge Pricing 

As the screenshot continues to circulate on social media, many users are debating whether such high fares are reasonable. 

While some believe surge pricing helps increase the number of available drivers during peak hours, others feel that fares should remain affordable, especially for short-distance trips. 

At the time of writing, Uber has not publicly responded to the specific viral post, and the fare shown in the screenshot remains unverified. 

The post has nevertheless sparked a fresh conversation about how ride-hailing apps calculate fares and whether users should be given greater transparency when prices rise sharply. 

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uber Trending News Uber India Viral News Uber Ride Surge Pricing Cab Fare
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