What happens when a Rajya Sabha MP swaps formal meetings for food deliveries? A new teaser shared by Raghav Chadha has sparked widespread curiosity after he was seen stepping into the world of a Blinkit delivery partner and leaving viewers with a cliffhanger that has social media waiting for more.

From Parliament To Pavements: Chadha’s Unusual Role

Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day.



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/exGBNFGD3T — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 12, 2026

In a short video posted on his X account, Chadha is seen shedding his formal attire and slipping into a Blinkit T-shirt and jacket. Moments later, he accepts a delivery bag from a rider, marking the beginning of an experience far removed from parliamentary debates.

The teaser captures him riding pillion on a scooter with the delivery partner, stopping at a store to collect items, and then heading towards the customer’s destination. The camera follows closely as the duo reach the building, step into a lift, and finally approach the doorstep.

At the door, the rider exits the lift and presses the bell, with Chadha standing just behind him and then the screen cuts to black.

What comes next?

“Stay tuned,” flashes across the screen.

A Message Behind The Moment

Alongside the video, Chadha wrote:

“Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day. Stay tuned!”

The message, brief but powerful, hints at a deeper purpose behind the experience, one rooted in understanding the everyday realities of gig and platform workers.

The teaser arrives only weeks after Chadha raised pressing concerns in Parliament regarding the challenges faced by gig workers, including low wages, extended working hours, and the lack of social security protections.

In December 2025, the issue gained national attention when a Blinkit delivery executive’s video detailing his earnings went viral, igniting widespread debate. The delivery partner later met Chadha in a moment that became symbolic of the growing conversation around worker rights in India’s platform economy.

After the Winter Session of Parliament, Chadha invited the delivery partner, identified as Thapliyal Ji from Uttarakhand, to his residence for lunch, further underlining his engagement with the issue beyond the walls of Parliament.