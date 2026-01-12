Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Raghav Chadha Becomes Blinkit Delivery Partner For A Day, Drops Mysterious 'Stay Tuned' Teaser — WATCH VIDEO

Raghav Chadha Becomes Blinkit Delivery Partner For A Day, Drops Mysterious ‘Stay Tuned’ Teaser — WATCH VIDEO

Raghav Chadha steps into the shoes of a Blinkit delivery rider for a day, sharing a suspense-filled teaser that has social media talking.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
What happens when a Rajya Sabha MP swaps formal meetings for food deliveries? A new teaser shared by Raghav Chadha has sparked widespread curiosity after he was seen stepping into the world of a Blinkit delivery partner and leaving viewers with a cliffhanger that has social media waiting for more.

ALSO READ: Lucknow Woman Claims She Was Denied Flat For Being Muslim; Internet Rallies In Support | Watch

From Parliament To Pavements: Chadha’s Unusual Role

In a short video posted on his X account, Chadha is seen shedding his formal attire and slipping into a Blinkit T-shirt and jacket. Moments later, he accepts a delivery bag from a rider, marking the beginning of an experience far removed from parliamentary debates.

The teaser captures him riding pillion on a scooter with the delivery partner, stopping at a store to collect items, and then heading towards the customer’s destination. The camera follows closely as the duo reach the building, step into a lift, and finally approach the doorstep.

At the door, the rider exits the lift and presses the bell, with Chadha standing just behind him and then the screen cuts to black.

What comes next?

“Stay tuned,” flashes across the screen.

A Message Behind The Moment

Alongside the video, Chadha wrote:

“Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day. Stay tuned!”

The message, brief but powerful, hints at a deeper purpose behind the experience, one rooted in understanding the everyday realities of gig and platform workers.

The teaser arrives only weeks after Chadha raised pressing concerns in Parliament regarding the challenges faced by gig workers, including low wages, extended working hours, and the lack of social security protections.

 
 
 
 
 
In December 2025, the issue gained national attention when a Blinkit delivery executive’s video detailing his earnings went viral, igniting widespread debate. The delivery partner later met Chadha in a moment that became symbolic of the growing conversation around worker rights in India’s platform economy.

After the Winter Session of Parliament, Chadha invited the delivery partner, identified as Thapliyal Ji from Uttarakhand, to his residence for lunch, further underlining his engagement with the issue beyond the walls of Parliament.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual activity did Raghav Chadha participate in recently?

Raghav Chadha participated in an experience where he acted as a Blinkit delivery partner, shedding his formal attire for a delivery uniform.

Why did Raghav Chadha experience being a Blinkit delivery partner?

The experience was aimed at understanding the everyday realities of gig and platform workers, as Chadha had previously raised concerns about their challenges in Parliament.

What has sparked curiosity about Raghav Chadha's recent video?

A teaser video showing him acting as a Blinkit delivery partner, followed by a cliffhanger, has sparked widespread curiosity and anticipation.

Has Raghav Chadha met with Blinkit delivery executives before?

Yes, he met with a Blinkit delivery executive named Thapliyal Ji after the executive's video about earnings went viral, and later invited him for lunch.

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
