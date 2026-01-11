Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingLucknow Woman Claims She Was Denied Flat For Being Muslim; Internet Rallies In Support | Watch

Lucknow Woman Claims She Was Denied Flat For Being Muslim; Internet Rallies In Support | Watch

Some posts called the alleged refusal “blatant communal discrimination” and argued that such everyday exclusion reflects a deeper, dangerous acceptance of prejudice in society.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lucknow resident Bushra Raza Ali Khan’s video has triggered a sharp debate on housing discrimination after she claimed she was denied a flat purely because she is Muslim. According to the account circulating on social media, the landlord initially agreed to rent the apartment but later backed out, citing vague reasons that Khan allege were a cover for communal bias. Since the clip went viral, many internet users have come out in support of her, calling the episode unconstitutional and unacceptable. 

Viral Video Triggers Outrage

A section of social media users alleged that Khan had finalised the flat and the owner had initially agreed to rent it out, but later began making excuses after learning her religious identity. Several posts described the incident as “open Islamophobia” and said communal bias is often disguised as “owner’s choice”. One user wrote that it was yet another instance of a Muslim being denied housing in Lucknow, while another asked whether such acts should be seen as “apartheid” or “Islamophobia”.

Supporters said discrimination in renting accommodation based on religion is unconstitutional and should not be normalised. Some posts called the alleged refusal “blatant communal discrimination” and argued that such everyday exclusion reflects a deeper, dangerous acceptance of prejudice in society.

The issue has since snowballed into a wider online debate around discrimination in housing and the way such incidents are framed on social media. While many users have rallied behind Khan and demanded accountability, others have focused on the need for verification and restraint before labelling the case.

Related Video

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Indian Muslims End Housing Discrimination Equal Rights
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Fadnavis Promises Big To Mumbaikars: Know His Major Plans & Other Details
Fadnavis Promises Big To Mumbaikars: Know His Major Plans & Other Details
News
‘Thousands Ready To Infiltrate India For Shahadat’: Masood Azhar's Audio Triggers Online Uproar
‘Thousands Ready To Infiltrate India For Shahadat’: Masood Azhar's Audio Triggers Online Uproar
India
'This Is Not Pakistan, A Hijab-Wearing Woman Can Be PM Too': Owaisi Hits Back At Assam CM
'This Is Not Pakistan, A Hijab-Wearing Woman Can Be PM Too': Owaisi Hits Back At Assam CM
Cities
AAP Stages Massive Protest At BJP Headquarters: Kapil Mishra’s Insult To Sikh Gurus Sparks Row
AAP Stages Massive Protest At BJP Headquarters: Kapil Mishra’s Insult To Sikh Gurus Sparks Row
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget