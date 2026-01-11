Lucknow Woman Claims She Was Denied Flat For Being Muslim; Internet Rallies In Support | Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Lucknow resident Bushra Raza Ali Khan’s video has triggered a sharp debate on housing discrimination after she claimed she was denied a flat purely because she is Muslim. According to the account circulating on social media, the landlord initially agreed to rent the apartment but later backed out, citing vague reasons that Khan allege were a cover for communal bias. Since the clip went viral, many internet users have come out in support of her, calling the episode unconstitutional and unacceptable.

Lucknow, UP | DENIED A HOME FOR BEING MUSLIM.



A woman, Bushra Raza Ali Khan, was denied a flat purely because she is Muslim. Initially, the owner agreed to rent it, but later backed out with excuses, revealing blatant communal bias. #IndianMuslims pic.twitter.com/6fU5HrL3QY January 9, 2026

Viral Video Triggers Outrage

A section of social media users alleged that Khan had finalised the flat and the owner had initially agreed to rent it out, but later began making excuses after learning her religious identity. Several posts described the incident as “open Islamophobia” and said communal bias is often disguised as “owner’s choice”. One user wrote that it was yet another instance of a Muslim being denied housing in Lucknow, while another asked whether such acts should be seen as “apartheid” or “Islamophobia”.

For the past two days, Bushra Raza Ali Khan’s video is being circulated portraying her as a ‘victim.’

She didn’t get a flat in Lucknow—but why?

Not allegations—listen to Bushra herself for the full truth.” pic.twitter.com/Ni6oJtiuot — Arvind Mohan Singh (@ArvindSinghUp) January 11, 2026

Another day, another Muslim denied a home in Lucknow. Bushra Raza Ali Khan had the flat, paid deposit — owner said yes… until he knew her religion. Then excuses started.

This is open Islamophobia disguised as 'owner's choice'. Shameful.#EndHousingDiscrimination pic.twitter.com/6fxd4WdzKi — Faheem (@EiaoFaheem) January 9, 2026

Supporters said discrimination in renting accommodation based on religion is unconstitutional and should not be normalised. Some posts called the alleged refusal “blatant communal discrimination” and argued that such everyday exclusion reflects a deeper, dangerous acceptance of prejudice in society.

The issue has since snowballed into a wider online debate around discrimination in housing and the way such incidents are framed on social media. While many users have rallied behind Khan and demanded accountability, others have focused on the need for verification and restraint before labelling the case.

