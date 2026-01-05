Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM Modi's Birthday Wish To Mamata Turns Into Meme Fest On X

In his post, Modi extended his greetings to Banerjee and prayed for her long and healthy life, a message he has shared on previous birthdays as well. 

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 11:07 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday greeting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on X on Monday quickly became a subject of humour and memes online.

However, social media users seized on the cordiality between the usually rival political figures and turned the exchange into a meme trend, highlighting the lighter side of political discourse on platforms like X and Instagram.

Users took to reels and meme formats to playfully comment on the tweet. Some meme creators used existing clips of Mamata Banerjee’s speeches, such as the viral “Mr. Prime Minister? Mr. Busy Prime Minister? Mr. Mann Ki Baat Prime Minister?” catchphrase from her earlier address, to add humorous context to the greeting. 

Elsewhere, archival content of meme trends involving both Modi and Banerjee has shown how users commonly remix political figures’ public moments into satire. Previous episodes included AI-generated videos of Banerjee set to meme templates that drew attention to how political figures are portrayed humorously online. 

On visual platforms like Instagram, users also posted playful responses to political greetings, blending criticism with humour in short reels and story formats. 

Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
