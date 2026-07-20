Pakistan's Viral 'Cycle Ambulance' Has Everyone Talking, Here's What We Know | WATCH

A video showing a "cycle ambulance" operating in Pakistan's Sindh province has gone viral on social media, attracting widespread attention and triggering a wave of online reactions. Many users were surprised by the unconventional emergency vehicle, while others compared it with advanced ambulance technologies being adopted in different parts of the world.

Several social media posts claimed that the cycle ambulance service had been launched recently by Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab. The claims quickly gained traction, with users sharing humorous comments and opinions about the initiative.

However, reports indicate that the viral narrative does not present the complete picture.

Social Media Posts Spark Online Debate

The video circulated widely across platforms, with users posting sarcastic remarks about the service.

One viral X post read, "Karachi in Pakistan finally has a Cycle Ambulance after 77 years of Innovation. This was only possible under the leadership of Asim Munir."

While world still in 2026 Pakistani’s are living in 2050



Futuristic Pakistan: Karachi’s mayor launches cycle ambulances. Only in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/2vEQMDhI50 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 20, 2026

Another post stated, "While world still in 2026 Pakistani’s are living in 2050"

Karachi in Pakistan finally has a Cycle Ambulance after 77 years of Innovation. This was only possible under leadership of Asim Munir.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #PerformanceSpeaks #JanaNayagan #INDvsENG#FIFAWC pic.twitter.com/AmaAMbdFlc — देशी छोरा (@Deshi_Indian01) July 20, 2026

The posts generated thousands of views and comments, with many users assuming the service had been introduced only recently.

Cycle Ambulance Service Started as Pilot Project

According to media reports, the cycle ambulance service was launched in May 2025 by Rescue 1122 as a pilot project in Karachi. The initiative was introduced to operate in densely populated areas where emergency vehicles often face challenges reaching patients due to traffic congestion and narrow lanes.

Reports state that the cycle ambulance service was rolled out in selected localities as part of the pilot programme. The bicycles are used for emergency response in areas that are difficult for conventional ambulances to access quickly.

The video that has gone viral on social media has renewed public attention on the initiative, with several users sharing posts claiming it was a newly launched service. However, media reports indicate that the programme has been in operation since 2025 and was not introduced recently.