No 'Meeting, Meeting' Allowed At This Bengaluru Cafe Now, Be Ready For Rs 1,000 Fine

Sitting for long hours in Bengaluru’s cafes and restaurants, whether for meetings or extended conversations with friends, has now become a point of controversy. In the IT and startup hub, cafes are often used as informal offices or meeting spaces, where people open their laptops and occupy tables for hours with just a cup of coffee.

This practice has led to losses for many restaurant owners, as tables remain occupied for long periods while orders are limited or placed very slowly. As a result, new customers are unable to find seating and often leave. To tackle this issue, some local restaurants have introduced a rule under which customers will be charged an additional fee if they sit for more than an hour.

saw this notice posted at an eatery in BLR pic.twitter.com/nnEpjPjRjg — Shobhit Bakliwal (@shobhitic) January 25, 2026

Why Was This Decision Taken?

After news of the move surfaced, a heated debate broke out on social media. A notice displayed on the wall of a Bengaluru restaurant clearly stated that meetings are not allowed, and that customers who occupy a table for more than one hour will be charged an additional Rs 1,000 per hour. Once photos of the notice were shared online, thousands of users began reacting to it.

Many users criticised the rule, calling it unfair to customers and arguing that cafes have traditionally been social spaces meant for conversations and meetings. On the other hand, several people supported restaurant owners, saying it is unreasonable to occupy tables for hours without placing adequate orders, as it causes financial losses to small businesses.

Overall, the issue goes beyond the policy of a single restaurant. It reflects a broader clash between changing urban lifestyles, the work-from-cafe culture, and the practical realities of running a business. While customers view cafes as relaxed and open spaces, restaurant owners see each table as an economic asset. This is why the decision has divided public opinion and sparked a fresh debate around cafe culture in the city.