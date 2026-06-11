Mumbai Police Uses Rs 370 Biryani Row To Talk Consent, Internet Splits

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Himanshu Jangra's biryani date comment sparked entitlement controversy.

Backlash led to Jangra's job loss, comedian's apology.

Mumbai Police used biryani controversy for consent awareness message.

A consent-themed social media post by Mumbai Police, referencing the viral "Rs 370 biryani" controversy, has triggered a debate online, with users divided over whether the message was an effective awareness campaign or an inappropriate use of humour by a law enforcement agency.

The post, shared on Mumbai Police's official Instagram account, read, “Rs 370 gets you one plate of biryani. Our lock-up serves free meals with a longer stay. #BiryaniIsNotConsent.”

The message was a direct reference to the controversy that erupted after a clip from comedian Pranit More's stand-up show went viral.

How The Rs 370 Biryani Controversy Began

In the viral video, audience member Himanshu Jangra recounted taking a woman on a date and spending Rs 370 on a plate of biryani. He then suggested that the expense entitled him to something in return, drawing widespread criticism on social media.

The remarks were condemned by many users, who argued that they reflected a sense of entitlement and a misunderstanding of consent.

Backlash Extends Beyond The Comedy Show

The controversy soon moved beyond the stand-up circuit.

Jangra faced intense online backlash and was eventually terminated from his job at a Gurugram-based company.

Comedian Pranit More also came under scrutiny after he laughed at the anecdote, awarded Jangra a cash prize and featured the interaction in content shared online.

Although More later issued an apology, many critics said it did not adequately address the concerns raised. His Instagram account has since been deactivated.

Social Media Divided Over Mumbai Police's Post

Mumbai Police's attempt to use the viral controversy as a public awareness message received sharply contrasting responses.

Supporters praised the police for using a trending topic to reinforce the message that spending money on someone does not create any obligation or entitlement. Many users described the post as simple, memorable and effective.

Others, however, questioned the approach. Critics argued that a sensitive issue involving consent, gender attitudes and public outrage should not be reduced to a witty social media slogan.

Some users described the post as tone-deaf, saying that a police department should communicate such messages with greater sensitivity rather than relying on internet humour.

Debate Over Awareness Versus Trivialisation

The reactions underscore a broader challenge facing public institutions in the age of social media.

While viral trends can help authorities reach younger audiences and amplify important messages, they can also raise concerns about whether serious issues are being oversimplified or trivialised.

As discussions around the Rs 370 biryani controversy continue, Mumbai Police's post has become the latest flashpoint in a debate that now extends far beyond a single viral clip.