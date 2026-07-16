B Praak, Sonu Thukral and Jacqueline Fernandez have come under fire on social media over their latest song, Jugni. Many branded the song sung by B Praak and Sonu Thukral as “soft p***” rather than entertainment. Several users have also urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to ensure such content is restricted to adult audiences, accusing the makers of promoting vulgarity and objectifying women.

‘Jugni’ Song Faces Backlash

Directed by Arvvindr S Khaira, Jugni features Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead, with lyrics and composition by Fxrzii. The controversy stems from a blurred scene featuring Jacqueline Fernandez in the music video that many viewers claimed revealed more than it should have. This led to a wave of criticism online, and rightly so.

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‘Soft P*** Packaged As Entertainment’: Internet Reacts

The music video has sparked a flood of reactions on social media, with many users expressing disappointment over its content.

“This isn’t music. It’s soft p*** packaged as entertainment. Sonu Thukral keeps pushing vulgarity in the name of songs, and now this latest track featuring Jacqueline Fernandez crosses every limit. Shame on everyone involved - not expected from you, B Praak paaji. The Censor Board must explain how such content keeps getting cleared while children are exposed to its promotions. This content deserves immediate scrutiny,” one user wrote.

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Another commented, “This is so disgusting. Bollywood is falling day by day. Are such scenes really meant to be telecast on television? You can put an 18+ disclaimer, but clips still appear in ads and promotional content. How will you stop children from seeing them? Imagine kids watching this soft p***. The Censor Board should do something.”

A third user wrote, “Just how desperate has Bollywood become for cheap attention that it has to deliberately publicise such skin show to get people to watch? This content is already bad for adults, but imagine what children are being exposed to. Expected better from B Praak, Sonu Thukral and Jacqueline Fernandez. As celebrities, people look up to you, and this is what they get served?”

Another post read, “Deeply disappointed by Sonu and B Praak. Entertainment should inspire, not rely on explicit content for attention. Public figures have a responsibility, especially when their work reaches millions of young viewers. We cannot stay silent when content we believe is inappropriate is being normalised. Our children deserve better role models and better entertainment. Shame.”

At the time of writing, neither B Praak, Sonu Thukral, Jacqueline Fernandez, nor the makers of Jugni had publicly responded to the criticism.