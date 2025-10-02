Watch: IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh Goes Viral Dancing To 'Hawan Karenge' Track

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, head of the Indian Air Force, recently became the centre of attention on social media after a video of him dancing to the popular track "Hawan Karenge" went viral. The video, apparently from a party, shows him enjoying the music with energetic moves, impressing viewers across platforms. Fans and netizens called it "refreshing" and "iconic," praising the IAF chief for showing a lighter, more human side while celebrating a significant achievement in his career.

Viral Video & Social Media Reaction

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @sumitjh66117264, who humorously captioned it, “IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh after destroying 11 Air bases and multiple fighter jets of Pakistan.”

IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh after destroying 11 Air bases and multiple fighter jets of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/jNLGQbQDfV — sumit jha जय यादव जय माधव! जय वाल्मिकी- जय निषादरा (@sumitjh66117264) September 28, 2025

Viewers quickly reacted with admiration and support, leaving comments like, “Hats off… your exuberance is well deserved,” and “The more I see, the more I fall in love with Indian Defence Services.”

Some noted that the celebration came after MIG-21 jets were recently phased out from the IAF, though the exact date of the video is not verified.

Operation Sindoor & Balakot Reference

Apart from the viral dance, Singh has also been in the spotlight for his statements about IAF operations. In his 16th Air Chief Marshal L M Katre Memorial Lecture, he discussed Operation Sindoor, where the IAF reportedly shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one large aircraft in what was called the largest surface-to-air kill by India.

He compared this to the earlier Balakot strike, saying the IAF could not share full details then. “When we did Balakot, we couldn’t tell our people what we achieved,” he said.

“This time, we were lucky to release videos openly. I am happy we could take care of that ghost of Balakot.”

Fans loved seeing Singh celebrate and express joy, showing that even military leaders have moments of fun and pride after major achievements.

The video continues to circulate widely, bringing smiles to many who admire the Indian Air Force.