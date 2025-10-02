Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingWatch: IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh Goes Viral Dancing To 'Hawan Karenge' Track

Watch: IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh Goes Viral Dancing To 'Hawan Karenge' Track

The video of Amar Preet Singh dancing at a celebration spreads online, highlighting the lighter, human side of the Indian Air Force chief.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, head of the Indian Air Force, recently became the centre of attention on social media after a video of him dancing to the popular track "Hawan Karenge" went viral. The video, apparently from a party, shows him enjoying the music with energetic moves, impressing viewers across platforms. Fans and netizens called it "refreshing" and "iconic," praising the IAF chief for showing a lighter, more human side while celebrating a significant achievement in his career.

Viral Video & Social Media Reaction

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @sumitjh66117264, who humorously captioned it, “IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh after destroying 11 Air bases and multiple fighter jets of Pakistan.” 

Viewers quickly reacted with admiration and support, leaving comments like, “Hats off… your exuberance is well deserved,” and “The more I see, the more I fall in love with Indian Defence Services.” 

Some noted that the celebration came after MIG-21 jets were recently phased out from the IAF, though the exact date of the video is not verified.

Operation Sindoor & Balakot Reference

Apart from the viral dance, Singh has also been in the spotlight for his statements about IAF operations. In his 16th Air Chief Marshal L M Katre Memorial Lecture, he discussed Operation Sindoor, where the IAF reportedly shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one large aircraft in what was called the largest surface-to-air kill by India. 

He compared this to the earlier Balakot strike, saying the IAF could not share full details then. “When we did Balakot, we couldn’t tell our people what we achieved,” he said.

“This time, we were lucky to release videos openly. I am happy we could take care of that ghost of Balakot.”

Fans loved seeing Singh celebrate and express joy, showing that even military leaders have moments of fun and pride after major achievements. 

The video continues to circulate widely, bringing smiles to many who admire the Indian Air Force.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 02 Oct 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
12 Civilians Killed As Protests Against Pakistan Military Continue To Rock PoK
12 Civilians Killed As Protests Against Pakistan Military Continue To Rock PoK
Cricket
IND vs WI Test: Siraj, Bumrah Rattle West Indies, All Out For Just 162 In First Innings
IND vs WI Test: Siraj, Bumrah Rattle West Indies, All Out For Just 162 In First Innings
World
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Missteps Could Redraw Borders, 'Road To Karachi Goes Via Sir Creek'
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Missteps Could Redraw Borders, 'Road To Karachi Goes Via Sir Creek'
India
'United Hindu Society Guarantees Safety', Says RSS Chief; Lauds Armed Forces In ‘Ops Sindoor’
'United Hindu Society Guarantees Safety', Says RSS Chief; Lauds Armed Forces In ‘Ops Sindoor’
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget