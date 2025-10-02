Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WATCH: Noida Garba Night Turns Into Brawl, Viral Video Sparks Meme Fest Online

A Garba night in Noida turned violent due to a fight, drawing online ridicule.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
A Garba night in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida turned violent on Friday after a group of boys got into a fight, sparking chaos at the venue. A video of the scuffle, shared on Ghar Ke Kalesh with the caption “Garba nights ke paise vasool hogye”, quickly went viral.

Garba, a traditional folk dance performed during the nine-night Navratri festival, is typically celebrated with rhythm, clapping, and devotion around a central idol of Goddess Durga. However, the Noida incident drew ridicule online. Social media users joked about the fight, with one remarking that “all stunt masters from Bollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood, and Mollywood should learn from these boys for their action movies.” Others lamented that such violence undermines the sanctity of the festival.

"If you organize Garba where you wanted to organize Dangal, then this is what will happen," said a X user said.

Religious Tensions Over Muslim Participation

Meanwhile, Garba events elsewhere have also been mired in controversy. In Ahmedabad, Bajrang Dal and VHP activists objected to Muslim bouncers deployed at venues, calling their presence “inappropriate” for a Hindu festival. Police intervened after protests escalated.

In another case, two Muslim women in Kota alleged they were denied entry into a Garba pandal despite holding valid tickets. The viral video of the incident sparked widespread outrage, with critics condemning it as blatant religious discrimination.

These disputes follow a recent declaration by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) that only Hindus would be permitted at Garba events this Navratri. The VHP has called for Aadhaar verification, tilak application, and participation in Hindu rituals as prerequisites for entry.

The spate of incidents has raised questions about inclusivity, cultural freedom, and the communalization of what has traditionally been a celebration of devotion, music, and dance.

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
NOIDA UTTAR PRADESH
