Watch - iShowSpeed Hilariously Attempts To RKO Randy Orton

HomeTrendingWatch - iShowSpeed Hilariously Attempts To RKO Randy Orton

iShowSpeed playfully attempted an RKO on WWE star Randy Orton during the launch of his new YouTube series, Speed Goes Pro, leaving both in splits in a light-hearted moment.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iShowSpeed, one of the most popular streamers in the world for a while, recently held a launch event for his new YouTuber series - Speed Goes Pro. 

Among the guests attending the event, was Randy Orton, one of the biggest active professional wrestlers from WWE. Speed had a rather interesting interaction with the WWE superstar, as he tried to surprise him with his own finishing move, the RKO.

The streamer playfully pretended to go in for the move just as Orton turned around, both immediately bursting into laughter. Check out this fun segment:

Randy Orton reacts to iShowSpeed's RKO attempt

Following the failed RKO attempt, Orton and Speed went in for a hug, exchanging pleasantries. 

"Hey, thank you for not actually RKO-ing me just now, even though you owe me one" said the WWE Superstar, referring to their altercation during Wrestlemania XL. 

"Hey, you did a lot of s*** to me, I should've just did it" the streamer joked, responding to Randy Orton's above-mentioned comment.

iShowSpeed appeared at the wrestling event back in April 2024, and was RKO-ed by Orton on the announcer's table. He then returned to WWE earlier this year during the Royal Rumble event earlier this year, officially entering the Royal Rumble match as one of the participants. This again, didn't turn out too great for him. 

While he initially teamed up with Bron Breakker to eliminate Otis, Breakker would later spear (a professional wrestling move) iShowSpeed, and then launch him off the top rope, eliminating him from the competition.

Speed and Randy Orton also touched upon that incident during this meeting at the launch event. The WWE veteran joked:

"I didn't Bron Breakker you, you gotta hit him with a truck", to which iShowSpeed joked "I will".

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
