Viral First AC Coupe Decoration Video Costs Railway Officer His Job; CTI Suspended

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CTI suspended for decorator's unauthorised entry, security lapse.

Passengers booked online decorator for First AC coach.

Decorator boarded train on July 6, video went viral.

The Railways has suspended a Chief Ticketing Inspector (CTI) after a video showing the decoration of a First AC coupe aboard a moving train went viral on social media.

Taking serious note of the incident, the Railways placed Shri Girish Kumar, Chief Ticketing Inspector (CTI), Nanded, under suspension with immediate effect, citing an unauthorised entry into the coach and a major security lapse.

Couple Had Booked Decorator Online

The incident took place on July 6 aboard Train No. 11002 Balharshah–Mumbai Nandigram Express.

A couple, Mr. Shubham and Mrs. Sonali, had booked the G Coupe (Berth Nos. 19 and 20) for their journey from Jalna to Mumbai. According to the Railways, the passengers had independently hired Jalna-based Rahat Decorator through an online booking to decorate the coupe.

Accordingly, a representative of the decorator boarded the First AC coach at Jalna and carried out the decoration inside the reserved coupe.

Railway Calls Entry 'Unauthorised'

The Railways said the decorator's entry into the First AC coach was unauthorised and amounted to a serious security lapse.

The incident came to light after a video of the decorated coupe circulated widely on social media, prompting the Railways to initiate action.

Departmental Inquiry Ordered

Besides suspending the on-duty CTI, the Railways has ordered a detailed departmental inquiry into the matter.

The inquiry will examine the circumstances that led to the security breach, determine how the decorator gained access to the coach without authorisation, fix responsibility and recommend further action against those found accountable.

The Railways also said that further action against those responsible would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.