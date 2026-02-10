Fact Check: What The ‘Baal’ Reference In Epstein Documents Really Means

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Questions surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s religion and references to ‘Baal’ have resurfaced after the US Department of Justice released the final tranche of documents linked to the late convicted child sex offender on Friday.

Among the documents is a wire transfer request in which Epstein asks for $11,438 to be sent to an account. What drew attention online was the account name, listed as ‘Baal name’, followed by “Wachovia Bank, N.A.”.

A snapshot of the document was widely shared on X, triggering speculation and conspiracy theories, particularly around alleged links to occult or demonic worship.

Social Media Claims Circulate Without Verification

Several users on X linked the reference to Baal with allegations of ancient ritual sacrifice and abuse, despite the absence of evidence.

“Baal is a demonic being that was worshipped in ancient israel by some hebrews before they converted to Judaism. Child sacrifice is a ritual of Baal worshippers, usually through burning, like lsraeI did to Gaza. Archaeological discoveries have found thousands of urns with cremated infant and small children remains. Now we have evidence of Epstein’s circle killing and even eating children,” one profile wrote.

Another claimed, “This Epstein sh*t is too deep and extreme...these leaders used to sacrifice babies by burning them to their god called ‘baal’. SA, India, UK etc are on the files. No wonder MKP been quiet about the Genocide in Gaza. if Iran keep on resisting Israel will release more files.”

A third post read, “One of Jeffery Epstein’s bank accounts was named Baal. In the Bible Jeremiah excoriates the Judahites for sacrificing babies to Baal in offerings called Molekh.”

These claims originate from unverified accounts, and there is no substantiation to support them.

Sensational Allegations Referenced In Latest Tranche

Some of the speculation draws on content within the latest tranche of documents, which includes an allegation about a party where babies were dismembered, with participants allegedly eating faeces from the placenta.

Despite the circulation of these claims online, no proof has been found to support them.

Questions Raised About Epstein’s Religion

The mention of ‘Baal’ has also reignited discussion about Epstein’s religious background.

One X user claimed, “#Epstein islands has a temple dedicated to the demon Moloch. Moloch, He is a wish fulfilling entity who can change your life in unimaginable ways like it happens in the movies! But what does Moloch demand? CHILD SACRIFICE and meat of little children… just what the Global Elites allegedly consumed at the Epstein islands!”

These assertions remain unverified. What is known is that Jeffrey Epstein was born to Jewish parents.

Who Is Baal?

Historically, Baal was not originally considered a demon, but a Middle Eastern deity. The name means ‘owner’ or ‘lord’ in Hebrew, and Baal was widely worshipped by the Canaanites as a fertility god.

Baal is also referred to as the Lord of Rain and Dew. In the Old Testament, he appears as a principal rival to Yahweh, the God of the Israelites.

According to mythology, Baal’s dwelling place was Mount Zaphon, now known as Jebel Aqra, located on the border of present-day Syria and Türkiye. His earliest known depiction appears on tablets excavated from the ruins of Ugarit in northwestern Syria in 1928, where he was portrayed as a warrior.

Reports from biblical sources suggest that first-born children were sometimes offered as sacrifices to Baal, with worship peaking during the reign of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel. In Matthew 12:27, Jesus refers to Satan as ‘Beelzebub’, a name linked to Baal-Zebub, a Philistine deity.

Could ‘Baal’ Be A Typographical Error?

While the document mentioning Epstein has fuelled speculation, some observers have suggested that ‘Baal name’ may simply be a typographical error, with the intended word being ‘Bank’.

This interpretation aligns more logically with the document’s format, as the branch name follows immediately after.