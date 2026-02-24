Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
On Cam: Comedian Nasif Akhtar Says 'Jai Shri Ram', Asks Heckler To Repeat 'Allahu Akbar'; He Falls Silent

On Cam: Comedian Nasif Akhtar Says ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Asks Heckler To Repeat ‘Allahu Akbar’; He Falls Silent

Nasif Akhtar’s viral on-stage response to slogan-shouting heckler sparks debate on comedy, religion and free expression in India.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
A recent stand-up performance by Bengali comic Nasif Akhtar has ignited widespread discussion online after a video captured his sharp response to a slogan-shouting heckler during a live show. The clip, which has since circulated widely on social media, shows the comedian being interrupted mid-performance when an audience member shouted, “Bolo Jai Shri Ram.” What followed drew both laughter and debate.

' Say Allah Hu Akbar': A Quick-Witted Comeback Goes Viral

Rather than ignoring the interruption, Nasif responded instantly by chanting “Jai Shri Ram, Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata ki Jai.” He then turned the moment around by asking the heckler to say “Allah hu Akbar.” The individual reportedly fell silent.

In the same viral exchange, individuals in the crowd were seen pressuring another man to chant Hindu slogans. When he reportedly responded with “Allahu Akbar,” the atmosphere appeared tense, with threats of violence allegedly being voiced. Despite the charged backdrop, the audience burst into laughter at Nasif’s deft handling of the disruption, applauding his composure and timing.

 

The episode has since fueled conversations about the boundaries of humor, religious sensitivities and the increasing challenges comedians face while performing live.

Who Is Nasif Akhtar?

Nasif Akhtar is a Bengali stand-up comedian steadily building a name for himself with bold crowd work and an unfiltered comedic style. Known for blending wit with spontaneity, he often engages directly with audiences during his shows.

He describes himself as someone with a sharp sense of humor, a mischievous mind and a kind heart. While he aspires to make it big in the stand-up world, Nasif has indicated that fame is not his sole motivation.

His credentials include winning Stand-up Soapbox, billed as India’s largest stand-up comedy competition. The All-India title cemented his place among emerging talents on the national comedy circuit.

Echoes Of Past Controversies

The incident has also drawn comparisons to earlier controversies involving Muslim comedians in India. One of the most high-profile cases involved Munawar Faruqui, whose shows were repeatedly cancelled between 2021 and 2022 amid protests by right-wing groups.

Following the cancellation of a scheduled performance in Bengaluru in 2021, Faruqui wrote on Instagram, “Hate has won, the artist has lost.” He further stated, “We called off 12 shows in last two months because of the threats to venue and audience.” At the time, police in the BJP-governed state described the 29-year-old as a “controversial figure.”

Nasif’s recent exchange underscores the increasingly delicate terrain comedians navigate when religion and identity intersect with entertainment. While his response drew laughter from many, the larger debate about artistic freedom, audience conduct and safety continues to simmer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during Nasif Akhtar's stand-up performance?

Nasif Akhtar was interrupted by a heckler shouting religious slogans. He responded with a witty comeback that turned the situation around, leading to laughter from the audience.

How did Nasif Akhtar respond to the heckler?

Nasif first chanted Hindu slogans and then asked the heckler to say 'Allah hu Akbar.' This clever response reportedly silenced the heckler.

Who is Nasif Akhtar?

Nasif Akhtar is a Bengali stand-up comedian known for his bold and unfiltered style. He has won India's largest stand-up comedy competition, Stand-up Soapbox.

What does this incident highlight about stand-up comedy in India?

The incident underscores the challenges comedians face regarding religious sensitivities and audience conduct. It sparks conversations about artistic freedom and safety in live performances.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video
