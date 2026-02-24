Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A recent stand-up performance by Bengali comic Nasif Akhtar has ignited widespread discussion online after a video captured his sharp response to a slogan-shouting heckler during a live show. The clip, which has since circulated widely on social media, shows the comedian being interrupted mid-performance when an audience member shouted, “Bolo Jai Shri Ram.” What followed drew both laughter and debate.

' Say Allah Hu Akbar': A Quick-Witted Comeback Goes Viral

Rather than ignoring the interruption, Nasif responded instantly by chanting “Jai Shri Ram, Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata ki Jai.” He then turned the moment around by asking the heckler to say “Allah hu Akbar.” The individual reportedly fell silent.



In the same viral exchange, individuals in the crowd were seen pressuring another man to chant Hindu slogans. When he reportedly responded with “Allahu Akbar,” the atmosphere appeared tense, with threats of violence allegedly being voiced. Despite the charged backdrop, the audience burst into laughter at Nasif’s deft handling of the disruption, applauding his composure and timing.





The episode has since fueled conversations about the boundaries of humor, religious sensitivities and the increasing challenges comedians face while performing live.

Who Is Nasif Akhtar?

Nasif Akhtar is a Bengali stand-up comedian steadily building a name for himself with bold crowd work and an unfiltered comedic style. Known for blending wit with spontaneity, he often engages directly with audiences during his shows.

He describes himself as someone with a sharp sense of humor, a mischievous mind and a kind heart. While he aspires to make it big in the stand-up world, Nasif has indicated that fame is not his sole motivation.

His credentials include winning Stand-up Soapbox, billed as India’s largest stand-up comedy competition. The All-India title cemented his place among emerging talents on the national comedy circuit.

Echoes Of Past Controversies

The incident has also drawn comparisons to earlier controversies involving Muslim comedians in India. One of the most high-profile cases involved Munawar Faruqui, whose shows were repeatedly cancelled between 2021 and 2022 amid protests by right-wing groups.

Following the cancellation of a scheduled performance in Bengaluru in 2021, Faruqui wrote on Instagram, “Hate has won, the artist has lost.” He further stated, “We called off 12 shows in last two months because of the threats to venue and audience.” At the time, police in the BJP-governed state described the 29-year-old as a “controversial figure.”

Nasif’s recent exchange underscores the increasingly delicate terrain comedians navigate when religion and identity intersect with entertainment. While his response drew laughter from many, the larger debate about artistic freedom, audience conduct and safety continues to simmer.