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HomeTrendingEmployee Gets Water Bottle, Candy Instead Of Appraisal; Shares Post

Employee Gets Water Bottle, Candy Instead Of Appraisal; Shares Post

The viral post also prompted several users to share their own experiences of disappointing workplace rewards.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 18 May 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Employee received a 'goodie bag' instead of a salary raise.
  • Bag contained minimal items like a water bottle and snacks.
  • Online users criticized the gesture as insulting and disappointing.
  • The post sparked discussions about workplace appreciation and compensation.

At a time when many employees are hoping for salary hikes amid rising inflation and increasing living costs, a worker’s post about receiving a “goodie bag” instead of a raise has triggered widespread criticism online.

The employee shared a photo of the gift bag on Reddit, showing a collection of small items allegedly handed out by the company as an end-of-year reward. The bag reportedly contained a water bottle, a pen, a single candy piece, crackers and a small round object that users speculated could be either a toy or a measuring tape.

Instead of a raise, the company gave out "goodie bags." Yes, this is all that came in it
by u/BigClitMcphee in mildlyinfuriating

“Instead of a raise, the company gave out ‘goodie bags.’ Yes, this is all that came in it,” the employee wrote in the post caption.

Although the company’s name was not disclosed, the post quickly gained traction on social media, drawing thousands of reactions and nearly 300 comments from users expressing disbelief and frustration. The post received more than 7,500 upvotes and widespread engagement online.

Social Media Users Slam Company

Many Reddit users criticised the gesture, with some saying it was more insulting than giving employees nothing at all.

“It would have been less offensive to give nothing,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “They don’t deserve your two weeks’ notice when you find a better job.”

A third commenter mocked the contents of the bag, saying, “They gave you half a kindergartener’s snacks and some office supplies? Was the water bottle also supposed to be a gift?”

Users Share Similar Workplace Experiences

The viral post also prompted several users to share their own experiences of disappointing workplace rewards.

One commenter recalled how executives at their mother’s company allegedly received massive bonuses while employees were handed just a single chocolate chip cookie.

“My mom worked in HR and saw executives getting $300,000 bonuses. Employees got one chocolate chip cookie each from a shared box,” the user claimed.

The post has reignited online discussions around employee appreciation, corporate work culture and the growing frustration many workers feel over stagnant salaries and symbolic rewards.

Before You Go

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

Frequently Asked Questions

What did an employee receive instead of a salary hike?

An employee received a 'goodie bag' containing items like a water bottle, pen, candy, crackers, and a small round object, instead of a promised raise.

Where was the employee's post about the goodie bag shared?

The employee shared a photo of the goodie bag on Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating forum, sparking widespread criticism.

How did social media users react to the company's gesture?

Many users criticized the goodie bag as insulting and expressed disbelief and frustration, with some suggesting it was worse than receiving nothing.

Did other users share similar experiences of disappointing workplace rewards?

Yes, the viral post prompted other users to share their own stories of receiving inadequate rewards, such as single cookies while executives got large bonuses.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Post Reddit Trending Desk
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