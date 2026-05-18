Employee Gets Water Bottle, Candy Instead Of Appraisal; Shares Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Employee received a 'goodie bag' instead of a salary raise.

Bag contained minimal items like a water bottle and snacks.

Online users criticized the gesture as insulting and disappointing.

The post sparked discussions about workplace appreciation and compensation.

At a time when many employees are hoping for salary hikes amid rising inflation and increasing living costs, a worker’s post about receiving a “goodie bag” instead of a raise has triggered widespread criticism online.

The employee shared a photo of the gift bag on Reddit, showing a collection of small items allegedly handed out by the company as an end-of-year reward. The bag reportedly contained a water bottle, a pen, a single candy piece, crackers and a small round object that users speculated could be either a toy or a measuring tape.

“Instead of a raise, the company gave out ‘goodie bags.’ Yes, this is all that came in it,” the employee wrote in the post caption.

Although the company’s name was not disclosed, the post quickly gained traction on social media, drawing thousands of reactions and nearly 300 comments from users expressing disbelief and frustration. The post received more than 7,500 upvotes and widespread engagement online.

Social Media Users Slam Company

Many Reddit users criticised the gesture, with some saying it was more insulting than giving employees nothing at all.

“It would have been less offensive to give nothing,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “They don’t deserve your two weeks’ notice when you find a better job.”

A third commenter mocked the contents of the bag, saying, “They gave you half a kindergartener’s snacks and some office supplies? Was the water bottle also supposed to be a gift?”

Users Share Similar Workplace Experiences

The viral post also prompted several users to share their own experiences of disappointing workplace rewards.

One commenter recalled how executives at their mother’s company allegedly received massive bonuses while employees were handed just a single chocolate chip cookie.

“My mom worked in HR and saw executives getting $300,000 bonuses. Employees got one chocolate chip cookie each from a shared box,” the user claimed.

The post has reignited online discussions around employee appreciation, corporate work culture and the growing frustration many workers feel over stagnant salaries and symbolic rewards.