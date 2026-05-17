Irfan Pathan Stuns Fans With Strange Cricket Ball Trick In Viral Clip: Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mysterious ending sparks widespread fan curiosity and discussion.

A short video featuring former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has gone viral on social media, leaving fans curious over what appears to be a strange “magic trick” involving a cricket ball. In the 17-second clip, Pathan is seen moving his hand beneath a floating cricket ball, creating the illusion that the ball is hovering in the air. As two people filming the act react in surprise, Pathan suddenly notices the camera, walks towards them and questions why they are recording him before the clip abruptly ends.

‘Magic Ball’ Moment Catches Attention

The viral clip opens with Irfan Pathan seemingly performing a magician-like trick using a cricket ball. The former all-rounder appears calm and focused as the ball hovers a few inches above his palm while moving in sync with his hand movements.

The people recording the video can be heard reacting in disbelief, with the unusual moment quickly becoming the centre of online discussion. Many social media users described the clip as both confusing and entertaining, with several trying to figure out how the trick was performed.

The short duration of the video and its casual recording style have further added to the curiosity surrounding it.

Mysterious Ending Sparks Speculation

The clip takes an unexpected turn when Pathan suddenly notices he is being filmed. He immediately gets up and walks towards the camera, appearing surprised and asking the people recording why they are filming him.

The video then cuts off abruptly, leaving viewers guessing about what happened next.

Despite the uncertainty, the video has continued to gain traction across social media platforms, with cricket fans widely sharing and discussing the unusual moment.