Crocodile Enters Kota Hostel Mess, Triggers Panic Among Students and Staff | WATCH

A routine afternoon at a boys' hostel in Rajasthan's Kota turned into a frightening experience after a crocodile unexpectedly entered the hostel's premises and made its way into the basement mess. The incident, which was caught on CCTV, quickly spread among residents and created panic inside the building.

The incident occurred at a boys' hostel located in Coral Park at around 1 pm. According to officials, the reptile entered the hostel unexpectedly before reaching the dining area in the basement.

The CCTV footage shows the crocodile slowly moving down a staircase before entering the mess. Moments after spotting the animal, cooks and other hostel staff immediately left the kitchen and rushed outside to avoid any danger.

कोटा के बोरखेड़ा इलाके के कोरल पार्क स्थित एक बॉयज हॉस्टल में शुक्रवार दोपहर करीब 1 बजे उस समय भारी हड़कंप मच गया, जब 4 फीट लंबा एक मगरमच्छ (Crocodile) हॉस्टल की बेसमेंट स्थित मेस (Mess) में जा घुसा। pic.twitter.com/Utpi7ZhnE5 — GARIMA SINGH (@azad_garima) July 18, 2026

CCTV Captures Crocodile Inside Hostel Mess

Within minutes, news of the crocodile spread across the hostel, prompting coaching students staying there to rush out of the building. The incident also drew a crowd of people outside the hostel.

The CCTV footage of the crocodile inside the mess has since gone viral on social media.

Students Attempted to Catch the Crocodile

Before trained rescuers reached the hostel, some students reportedly tried to catch the crocodile themselves.

According to media reports, their attempts frightened the reptile, causing it to move around the mess and creating further confusion inside the hostel.

Officials Suspect Reptile Entered Through Nearby Drain

According to media reports, preliminary information suggests the crocodile entered the hostel through a large drain located near the premises.

Officials believe the reptile strayed into the residential complex before eventually reaching the basement mess. The exact route taken by the crocodile is yet to be confirmed.