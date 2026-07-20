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English NewsTrendingCrocodile Enters Kota Hostel Mess, Triggers Panic Among Students and Staff | WATCH

Crocodile Enters Kota Hostel Mess, Triggers Panic Among Students and Staff | WATCH

A crocodile entered a boys' hostel mess in Kota, triggering panic among students and staff. Watch the CCTV video and know what happened.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 04:38 PM (IST)

A routine afternoon at a boys' hostel in Rajasthan's Kota turned into a frightening experience after a crocodile unexpectedly entered the hostel's premises and made its way into the basement mess. The incident, which was caught on CCTV, quickly spread among residents and created panic inside the building. 

The incident occurred at a boys' hostel located in Coral Park at around 1 pm. According to officials, the reptile entered the hostel unexpectedly before reaching the dining area in the basement. 

The CCTV footage shows the crocodile slowly moving down a staircase before entering the mess. Moments after spotting the animal, cooks and other hostel staff immediately left the kitchen and rushed outside to avoid any danger. 

CCTV Captures Crocodile Inside Hostel Mess 

Within minutes, news of the crocodile spread across the hostel, prompting coaching students staying there to rush out of the building. The incident also drew a crowd of people outside the hostel. 

The CCTV footage of the crocodile inside the mess has since gone viral on social media. 

Students Attempted to Catch the Crocodile 

Before trained rescuers reached the hostel, some students reportedly tried to catch the crocodile themselves. 

According to media reports, their attempts frightened the reptile, causing it to move around the mess and creating further confusion inside the hostel. 

Officials Suspect Reptile Entered Through Nearby Drain 

According to media reports, preliminary information suggests the crocodile entered the hostel through a large drain located near the premises. 

Officials believe the reptile strayed into the residential complex before eventually reaching the basement mess. The exact route taken by the crocodile is yet to be confirmed.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
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Viral Video Viral News Kota News Crocodile Enters Hostel Mess Crocodile Enters Kota Hostel
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