'Bro Thought He Could Outrun': Gen Z Protester Turns Police Chase Into 'Subway Surfer' Meme

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English NewsTrending'Bro Thought He Could Outrun': Gen Z Protester Turns Jantar Mantar Police Chase Into 'Subway Surfer' Meme

'Bro Thought He Could Outrun': Gen Z Protester Turns Jantar Mantar Police Chase Into 'Subway Surfer' Meme

A protester's Instagram Reel featuring a police chase edited with the Subway Surfers soundtrack has gone viral amid the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NEET protest at Jantar Mantar demanded minister's resignation.
  • Viral 'Subway Surfers' video captured protest dispersal incident.
  • Police registered four FIRs; over 170 people injured.

A viral social media video has added an unexpected twist to the ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators gathered on Monday to demand accountability from the Centre over the alleged NEET examination paper leak.

As police moved to disperse the crowd during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march, one protester turned his encounter with police into a meme inspired by the popular mobile game Subway Surfers. The clip has since gained traction across social media platforms.

The protest, organised by the CJP, sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leak. While protesters accused Delhi Police of carrying out a lathicharge, the police denied the allegation.

'Subway Surfer In Real Life' Video Goes Viral

Instagram user Aman Singh shared a Reel showing himself apparently being chased by a police officer during the protest.

Using the Subway Surfers soundtrack, he captioned the video, "Bro thought he can outrun me," drawing comparisons with the endless-running mobile game in which players flee from a pursuing police inspector.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aman Singh (@amansan.sw)

In another Reel shared online, several people can be seen running as police carried out crowd-control measures to disperse the gathering.

ALSO READ | Don't Drag The Court: Delhi HC Refuses Urgent Hearing On Police Action During CJP Protest

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saiyed Faizan (@papaakaapara)

Delhi Police Registers Four FIRs

Delhi Police has registered four FIRs against unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws in connection with Monday's CJP protest.

According to police, one FIR relates to flying a drone without permission in the New Delhi district during the Parliament session. Another concerns an alleged conspiracy to incite violence.

The remaining two FIRs involve allegations of obstructing government work, assaulting police personnel, damaging public property and other offences.

ALSO READ | Kejriwal Claims Both His Children Joined CJP March, Slams Police Action On Protesters

Police and Protesters Report Injuries

Delhi Police said more than 118 police personnel and nearly 60 protesters were injured during clashes at Jantar Mantar.

According to the police, protesters became "unruly, aggressive and violent" despite repeated warnings and lawful directions to disperse. Police alleged that demonstrators violated prohibitory orders, pelted stones and other objects at security personnel, attempted to breach barricades, vandalised police and government vehicles, and damaged public property.

The protest was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party over the alleged NEET paper leak and continued to draw attention both on the ground and across social media.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the protest at Jantar Mantar about?

The protest, organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanded accountability from the Centre over an alleged NEET paper leak. Protesters sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

What viral incident happened during the protest?

A protester created a viral video mimicking the mobile game 'Subway Surfers' while seemingly being chased by police. The clip, shared on Instagram, gained significant traction across social media.

Were there any injuries reported during the protest?

Yes, Delhi Police stated that over 118 police personnel and nearly 60 protesters were injured. Police alleged that demonstrators became unruly, aggressive, and violent despite repeated warnings.

Did the Delhi Police register any cases related to the protest?

Yes, Delhi Police registered four FIRs against unidentified persons. These included charges for flying a drone without permission, inciting violence, obstructing government work, and damaging public property.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Protest Cockroach Janta Party CJP Protest
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