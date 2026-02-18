‘Algorithms Don’t Care’: Cab Rider’s Dating App Success Shocks Gurgaon CEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Gurugram-based chief executive has set off a social media debate after recounting how he discovered that his cab driver was actively using a dating app and had matched with several highly educated women. Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, shared the episode in a post that quickly gained traction online.

Singh wrote that during the ride he noticed the driver scrolling through Hinge and, out of what he described as “pure founder curiosity”, asked if he could take a look at the profiles. The driver agreed.

As I got into the car, I noticed at a glance that my driver was on Hinge. I asked if he was using a dating app. He smiled and said - Yes, sir. I hesitated, then asked if I could see the profiles. Pure founder curiosity.



He had 23 Hinge matches. Several women were well educated… pic.twitter.com/T1STS70pCs — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) February 18, 2026

According to Singh, the driver had 23 matches. He added that a number of the women appeared to be “well educated and working in reputable companies with strong careers.”

‘Dating Apps Have Collapsed Social Hierarchy’

Reflecting on the experience, Singh argued that dating platforms have “collapsed social hierarchy.” “When access changes, markets break,” he wrote.

Social Media Divided

The post drew mixed responses, with users debating whether dating apps genuinely erode class distinctions.

“That’s because people are there to have fun, not for serious lifelong commitment and settlement. Hence when harmless fun comes, social hierarchy moves out of the question and pure biological attraction remains,” one user wrote.

Another expressed astonishment at the driver’s apparent success, commenting, “‘Driver’ having an ‘iPhone’, using Hinge with more than ‘23 matches’! Bro is on a whole different level.”

Some argued that intent plays a decisive role in partner preferences. “People don’t look for rich as much as they look for hot when they are looking for casual hookups. For marriage, they look for rich more than hot. Different markets,” a comment read.

Others suggested technology itself acts as an equaliser. “Algorithms don’t care about background,” one user wrote, while another added that “dating is not an elite privilege anyway and internet is not restricted to social media.”

One user, however, questioned the legitimacy of the matches. “Driver matches with women with strong careers. Something not right. Would love to see what info he had put in his profile," the comment read.