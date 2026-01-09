Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A light-hearted Instagram video posted by a Maharashtra man comparing a Bengaluru IT park to New York has gone viral, sparking a wider conversation on urban infrastructure in Indian cities.

The video was shared by Sagar Sonawane, who appears dressed in office formals, wearing an ID card, and walking along a well-planned footpath near his workplace.

Escalators, Footpaths And Greenery Highlighted

Speaking in Marathi, Sonawane opens the clip by welcoming viewers and jokingly claiming that he is in an IT park in New York. As the camera pans around, he points to an escalator and a foot overbridge, noting that pedestrians can cross the road using a proper escalator instead of navigating traffic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar Sonawane (@xplorewithsagar)

He also draws attention to the greenery in the area, highlighting the organised, pedestrian-friendly environment.

‘This Is Not New York’ Reveal

Midway through the video, Sonawane delivers the punchline, clarifying that the location is not New York but an IT park in Bengaluru. Describing the area as highly developed, he then poses a pointed question, asking when similar infrastructure will be available in Pune.

Online Reactions And Wider Debate

The video crossed more than one lakh views and drew a range of reactions online. One user commented, “This is exactly what planned infrastructure looks like and why Bengaluru attracts so many professionals.” Another wrote, “Pune needs this kind of footpath and safe crossings urgently.”

A third viewer added, “Greenery plus walkable roads make such a big difference to daily life.”

Others broadened the discussion. “Every city deserves this level of development, not just IT hubs,” read one reaction, while another said, “It feels like a foreign city only because we are not used to seeing such facilities in India.”