‘This Is Not New York’: Viral Clip Comparing Bengaluru To New York Sparks Debate On Urban Infrastructure

The video was shared by Sagar Sonawane, who appears dressed in office formals, wearing an ID card, and walking along a well-planned footpath near his workplace.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
A light-hearted Instagram video posted by a Maharashtra man comparing a Bengaluru IT park to New York has gone viral, sparking a wider conversation on urban infrastructure in Indian cities.

The video was shared by Sagar Sonawane, who appears dressed in office formals, wearing an ID card, and walking along a well-planned footpath near his workplace.

Escalators, Footpaths And Greenery Highlighted

Speaking in Marathi, Sonawane opens the clip by welcoming viewers and jokingly claiming that he is in an IT park in New York. As the camera pans around, he points to an escalator and a foot overbridge, noting that pedestrians can cross the road using a proper escalator instead of navigating traffic.

 
 
 
 
 
He also draws attention to the greenery in the area, highlighting the organised, pedestrian-friendly environment.

‘This Is Not New York’ Reveal

Midway through the video, Sonawane delivers the punchline, clarifying that the location is not New York but an IT park in Bengaluru. Describing the area as highly developed, he then poses a pointed question, asking when similar infrastructure will be available in Pune.

Online Reactions And Wider Debate

The video crossed more than one lakh views and drew a range of reactions online. One user commented, “This is exactly what planned infrastructure looks like and why Bengaluru attracts so many professionals.” Another wrote, “Pune needs this kind of footpath and safe crossings urgently.”

A third viewer added, “Greenery plus walkable roads make such a big difference to daily life.”

Others broadened the discussion. “Every city deserves this level of development, not just IT hubs,” read one reaction, while another said, “It feels like a foreign city only because we are not used to seeing such facilities in India.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the viral Instagram video comparing an IT park to New York?

A Maharashtra man posted a light-hearted video comparing an IT park's infrastructure to New York, which went viral and sparked a debate on urban development.

What features did the video highlight about the IT park?

The video showcased escalators, well-planned footpaths, a foot overbridge, and greenery, emphasizing a pedestrian-friendly and organized environment.

What was the main point the man was trying to make with his video?

He used the comparison to highlight the good infrastructure of the IT park and to question when similar developments would reach cities like Pune.

What kind of reactions did the video receive online?

The video received over a lakh views and drew comments praising the planned infrastructure, urging for similar developments in other cities like Pune, and highlighting the importance of walkable roads.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
Pune Viral Video Bengaluru New York Urban Infrastructure Sagar Sonawane
