19-Minute Viral Video: One Wrong Tap And Malware Could Leak All Your Data

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The 19-minute viral video has been trending on social media for more than a week. The clip is said to be 19 minutes and 34 seconds long and allegedly shows a young couple in an intimate moment. The source of the video is not known. It started circulating in the last week of November and became viral very quickly.

Many people are still searching for the video. Due to this constant interest, scammers have started using the situation for their own benefit, and users are facing risks.

19-Minute Viral Video Links May Compromise Your Phone

Many links claiming to give access to the 19-minute viral video are being shared on platforms like Instagram, Facebook and X.

If someone taps these links, malware can get installed on their device. The malware works silently and cannot be noticed easily. After installation, the phone or laptop can become compromised. Personal data may be accessed, and private accounts can be reached.

Banking information such as passwords and OTPs can also get exposed, which may result in loss of money. Many fake social media accounts are being made only to share these links, which makes it harder for people to identify them.

It becomes safer not to search for the clip and not to tap any unknown links to avoid device damage and data loss.

Police Officer’s Warning On Sharing The 19-Minute Viral Video

NCB Cyber Cell officer Amit Yadav made a statement regarding the 19-minute viral video. He said the video is AI-generated. The clips that people are calling Part 2 and Part 3 also appear to be created by AI.

He mentioned that there is a website called Sightengine where a user can check whether a video is AI-generated. Yadav asked people not to share the video in any form. He also stated that sharing obscene or objectionable videos on the internet is a punishable action.

Under Section 67 of the IT Act, sharing such content can lead to three years of jail and a fine of ₹5 lakh. Under Section 67A, sharing sexually explicit content for the first time can lead to five years of jail and a fine of ₹10 lakh.

Repeated offences can lead to seven years in jail. These actions also fall under IPC Sections 292, 293 and 354C. He said forwarding or uploading such clips is a violation of privacy and should not be done.