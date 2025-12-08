19-Minute Viral Video: How Dustu Sonali Became The Focus of A Social Media Frenzy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bengali influencers Sofik SK and his alleged girlfriend Dustu Sonali have been thrust into the spotlight after a private 19-minute video, allegedly featuring the couple, went viral across social media. The leak has triggered intense online curiosity about the two small-town content creators, who already enjoyed a significant following in West Bengal and Assam. As the video spread, both influencers issued public apologies and claimed the footage was leaked by someone they once trusted, prompting wider conversations about privacy breaches and digital exploitation.

Who Is Dustu Sonali?

Dustu Sonali, a native of Kolkata, is a well-known social media personality with around 3,80,000 followers on Instagram. Listing herself as an “artist”, she frequently appears in videos with her boyfriend, Sofik SK. The pair are regular faces on Sofik’s YouTube channel and his Instagram page.

Sofik SK himself runs Palli Gram TV, a popular Bengali YouTube channel celebrated for its comic skits, including the widely followed Sofik Ki Chalaki series. Together, the couple enjoy a sizeable fan base across West Bengal and Assam, particularly in rural and semi-urban communities.

Were The Two Influencers In the Viral Video?

There have been conflicting reports about the identities of the individuals seen in the viral MMS clip, though several outlets have linked the video to Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali. ABP News, however, could not independently verify these claims.

Amid the controversy, both influencers released separate statements on social media, apologising to their followers and alleging that the video was leaked by a close mutual friend. They claimed this individual had access to their devices and used their personal information to blackmail them. In his response, Sofik said the clip was recorded more than a year ago and was “stolen” before being leaked online after the duo severed ties with the friend.

Is the Viral Clip AI Deepfake?

Although some online claims have suggested the footage might be AI-generated, reports indicate there is substantial evidence supporting the authenticity of the video. Available information strongly suggests that the individuals in the clip are indeed Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali.