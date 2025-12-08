Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending19-Minute Viral Video: How Dustu Sonali Became The Focus of A Social Media Frenzy

19-Minute Viral Video: How Dustu Sonali Became The Focus of A Social Media Frenzy

Although some online claims have suggested the footage might be AI-generated, reports indicate there is substantial evidence supporting the authenticity of the video.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 06:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bengali influencers Sofik SK and his alleged girlfriend Dustu Sonali have been thrust into the spotlight after a private 19-minute video, allegedly featuring the couple, went viral across social media. The leak has triggered intense online curiosity about the two small-town content creators, who already enjoyed a significant following in West Bengal and Assam. As the video spread, both influencers issued public apologies and claimed the footage was leaked by someone they once trusted, prompting wider conversations about privacy breaches and digital exploitation.

Who Is Dustu Sonali?

Dustu Sonali, a native of Kolkata, is a well-known social media personality with around 3,80,000 followers on Instagram. Listing herself as an “artist”, she frequently appears in videos with her boyfriend, Sofik SK. The pair are regular faces on Sofik’s YouTube channel and his Instagram page.

Sofik SK himself runs Palli Gram TV, a popular Bengali YouTube channel celebrated for its comic skits, including the widely followed Sofik Ki Chalaki series. Together, the couple enjoy a sizeable fan base across West Bengal and Assam, particularly in rural and semi-urban communities.

Were The Two Influencers In the Viral Video?

There have been conflicting reports about the identities of the individuals seen in the viral MMS clip, though several outlets have linked the video to Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali. ABP News, however, could not independently verify these claims.

Amid the controversy, both influencers released separate statements on social media, apologising to their followers and alleging that the video was leaked by a close mutual friend. They claimed this individual had access to their devices and used their personal information to blackmail them. In his response, Sofik said the clip was recorded more than a year ago and was “stolen” before being leaked online after the duo severed ties with the friend.

Is the Viral Clip AI Deepfake?

Although some online claims have suggested the footage might be AI-generated, reports indicate there is substantial evidence supporting the authenticity of the video. Available information strongly suggests that the individuals in the clip are indeed Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali.

Also read
Published at : 08 Dec 2025 06:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Viral Video Trending
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
News
IndiGo Refund Update: Rs 827 Crore Issued, 4,500 Bags Returned So Far
IndiGo Refund Update: Rs 827 Crore Issued, 4,500 Bags Returned So Far
News
‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget