The 19-minute viral video is still being looked up and shared on social media. The clip is 19 minutes and 34 seconds long and allegedly shows a young couple in an intimate moment. It first appeared in the last week of November and began circulating quickly. The source of the clip is still unknown.

It is also not confirmed whether the couple shared it intentionally or whether the video was created using AI. Police have now released a warning and asked people not to share the clip.

Police Official On 19-Minute Viral Video

A NCB Cyber Cell officer, Amit Yadav, has issued a clear statement about the 19-minute viral video. The officer said that the video going viral is an AI-generated video.

The officer also mentioned that some users have started circulating what they are calling Part 2 and Part 3 of the same clip, and those appear to be created by AI as well.

According to the officer, there is a website named sightengine, where anyone can check whether a video is AI-generated.

The officer requested that people stop sharing the clip in any form. The police statement was released because many users are still forwarding and uploading the video on different platforms.

What Will Happen If Someone Shares The 19-Minute Viral Video

Yadav also explained what happens if someone shares the 19-minute viral video.

Sharing obscene or objectionable videos on the internet is punishable under Indian law. Under Section 67 of the IT Act, sharing obscene content can lead to up to three years of jail and a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Under Section 67A, sharing sexually explicit content for the first time can lead to five years of jail and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

A repeated offence under Section 67A can lead to seven years' imprisonment. These actions are also punishable under IPC Sections 292, 293, and 354C.

The officer stated that sharing such videos is a violation of privacy, and anyone who finds the clip should not forward or upload it.