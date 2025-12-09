Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending19-Minute Viral Video: One Forward Could Cost You Up To 7 Years In Jail, Cyber Cell Issues Warning

19-Minute Viral Video: One Forward Could Cost You Up To 7 Years In Jail, Cyber Cell Issues Warning

Police say the 19-minute viral video on social media is AI-generated and forwarding it can lead to jail and heavy fines under the IT Act and IPC privacy laws.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The 19-minute viral video is still being looked up and shared on social media. The clip is 19 minutes and 34 seconds long and allegedly shows a young couple in an intimate moment. It first appeared in the last week of November and began circulating quickly. The source of the clip is still unknown. 

It is also not confirmed whether the couple shared it intentionally or whether the video was created using AI. Police have now released a warning and asked people not to share the clip.

Police Official On 19-Minute Viral Video

A NCB Cyber Cell officer, Amit Yadav, has issued a clear statement about the 19-minute viral video. The officer said that the video going viral is an AI-generated video. 

The officer also mentioned that some users have started circulating what they are calling Part 2 and Part 3 of the same clip, and those appear to be created by AI as well. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amit (@vardiwala0007)

According to the officer, there is a website named sightengine, where anyone can check whether a video is AI-generated. 

The officer requested that people stop sharing the clip in any form. The police statement was released because many users are still forwarding and uploading the video on different platforms.

What Will Happen If Someone Shares The 19-Minute Viral Video

Yadav also explained what happens if someone shares the 19-minute viral video. 

Sharing obscene or objectionable videos on the internet is punishable under Indian law. Under Section 67 of the IT Act, sharing obscene content can lead to up to three years of jail and a fine of Rs 5 lakh. 

Under Section 67A, sharing sexually explicit content for the first time can lead to five years of jail and a fine of Rs 10 lakh. 

A repeated offence under Section 67A can lead to seven years' imprisonment. These actions are also punishable under IPC Sections 292, 293, and 354C. 

The officer stated that sharing such videos is a violation of privacy, and anyone who finds the clip should not forward or upload it.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending AI TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Amid Crisis; 110 Daily Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
World
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
India
IMD Issues Cold Wave, Dense Fog Warning; Minimum Temp To Drop In Delhi From This Day
IMD Issues Cold Wave, Dense Fog Warning; Minimum Temp To Drop In Delhi From This Day
Advertisement

Videos

UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
SIR Debate: Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh Demands Deep Electoral Reforms in Parliament
Mirzapur Shock: Girl Attacked With Blade After Opposing Religious Conversion, Tension in Area
Breaking: 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, Tsunami Alert Issued Along Coastal Regions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget