YouTube's New Auto Dubbing Update Is Live: Here's How You Can Use It Now

YouTube has upgraded its auto dubbing tool with more languages, natural AI voices and better controls. Users can now watch global videos in their own language. Here’s how to use it.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Finding and watching creators from different countries is now much easier. YouTube has rolled out fresh upgrades to its auto dubbing tool to make global videos feel more local. The feature automatically translates and dubs videos into multiple languages, so viewers don’t need subtitles or external tools. With more language support, more natural voice output, and better controls, the overall experience feels smoother than before. Both viewers and creators benefit from these changes.

It helps audiences explore more content and helps creators reach people across language barriers without extra editing or production work.

YouTube Auto Dubbing Update Adds More Languages & Natural Voices

The YouTube auto dubbing update now supports 27 languages and is available to all creators. This means a single video can be automatically dubbed into many languages and reach viewers worldwide. YouTube says millions of people already watch auto-dubbed videos daily, which shows how useful the feature has become.

One major improvement is expressive speech. Instead of flat, robotic dubbing, the system now tries to keep the creator’s original emotion and energy. 

The dubbed voice sounds more human, with better tone and pacing. This expressive dubbing currently works in eight languages, including English, Hindi, Spanish, French, and German.

There is also a new preferred language setting for viewers. People can choose which language they want to hear by default. Even if YouTube auto-selects a language based on watch history, users can override it and switch back to the original audio anytime. 

Another feature being tested is lip-sync matching, where translated audio aligns more closely with the speaker’s mouth movements for better realism.

How To Use YouTube Auto Dubbing Feature

Using this new auto dubbing feature is very simple. Just follow these simple steps to get started.

  • Open a video that supports auto dubbing.
  • Click the audio or language track option in the video settings.
  • Select your preferred dubbed language if available.
  • Switch back to original audio anytime from the same menu.
  • Set your preferred language in account settings for automatic selection.
  • Creators can enable auto dubbing in channel settings.
  • Upload your own dub tracks if you want full voice control.
  • Turn off dubbing for specific videos where it doesn’t fit.

These updates make cross-language viewing simple and practical for everyday users.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main benefit of YouTube's auto dubbing updates?

The updates make it easier for viewers to find and watch content from creators in different countries by automatically translating and dubbing videos into multiple languages.

How many languages does YouTube's auto dubbing now support?

The auto dubbing feature now supports 27 languages, allowing creators to reach a global audience with a single video.

What kind of voice quality can viewers expect from the updated auto dubbing?

The new system aims for more natural and expressive speech, retaining the creator's original emotion and energy rather than sounding robotic. This improved voice output is available in eight languages.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
