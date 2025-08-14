Xiaomi 16 Leaks: Major Front Camera Upgrade Expected, To Get Autofocus For Selfies

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyXiaomi 16 Leaks: Major Front Camera Upgrade Expected, To Get Autofocus For Selfies

Xiaomi 16 lineup is expected to launch first with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset before the end of September.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)

Xiaomi 16 Leaks: If you are someone who is always on the watch for great camera phones, you are in for a treat. The Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro release is just around the corner, and fans are getting even more excited. There are some new leaks on the Chinese microblogging platform, Weibo, as per which both phones will not only pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset but also a huge front camera upgrade that will make your selfies look clearer, crisp and beautiful.

Both of these phones are expected to pack a 50 MP  selfie camera with great features like autofocus, a wide field-of-view, and 4K60 video recording. Autofocus is not so common for front cameras, so this will surely provide much sharper shots and clearer video calls, even in low light.

Xiaomi 16 Pro Additional Camera Features (Expected)

On the back, the Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro will carry a 50 MP main camera with a huge 1/1.3-inch sensor.

However, the Pro model steps up the game with ultra-high dynamic range and a ToF sensor that gives you better depth detection and portrait shots.

Xiaomi 16 Battery & Display Details (Expected)

As per some past leaks, Xiaomi 16 will run on a massive 7,000 mAh which brings this phone among the best in terms of battery life. Furthermore, the phone will have a 6.3-inch flat OLED display.

As for the camera, the phone comes with a 50MP ultrawide and 50MP telephoto (possibly periscope) camera quality pictures.

Xiaomi 16 India Launch Date (Expected)

The Xiaomi 16 lineup is expected to launch first with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset before the end of September. If rumours are to be believed, Xiaomi’s next-gen flagships could give serious competition to other premium devices this year.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
