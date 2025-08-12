Vivo V60 Price: Vivo has officially launched the V60 in India, positioning it as the direct successor to last year’s V50. The company is banking on its slim profile, large battery, and Zeiss-powered cameras to make it stand out in the premium mid-range segment. As Vivo puts it, the V60 is “India’s slimmest smartphone in the 6,500mAh battery category.”

Vivo V60 Price In India

The Vivo V60 is available in three configurations. The base model, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is priced at Rs 36,999. The mid-tier option, offering 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, comes in at Rs 38,999.

For those seeking maximum performance and storage, the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is available at Rs 45,999.

Vivo V60 Specifications: Zeiss Cameras

Photography is a major highlight of the Vivo V60. The rear camera array includes a 50MP Zeiss OIS main sensor, a 50MP Zeiss telephoto lens with OIS, and a Zeiss ultrawide lens. On the front, users get a 50MP Zeiss wide-angle selfie camera.

The phone supports multifocal portrait shots with varied focal lengths, along with 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras. AI tools like AI Hyper Zoom, AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0, AI Erase 3.0, AI Magic Move, and AI Image Expander aim to enhance the photography experience.

Design And Display

Despite housing a massive 6,500mAh battery, the V60 maintains a slim 7.65mm profile. Its weight varies by colour: 192g for Mist Gray, 200g for Auspicious Gold, and 201g for Moonlit Blue. It supports 90W fast charging.

The front features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Narrow bezels and curved edges are designed to offer an immersive viewing experience, while an in-display optical fingerprint sensor adds convenience.

Performance And Other Features

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with Vivo’s Android 15-based Funtouch OS for smooth multitasking and gaming. It also boasts an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, a large vapour chamber cooling system for temperature control, dual stereo speakers, and AI SuperLink for better connectivity.

With its blend of style, performance, and camera versatility, the Vivo V60 is positioned to take on the competition in India’s upper mid-range smartphone market.