In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Infinix HOT 60 5G+ Review: Budget phones often claim to be “game changers,” but most can’t even get past a few Call of Duty matches without heating up like an F1 car at the Bahrain GP. The Infinix HOT 60 5G+, however, comes armed with the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip, 90FPS gaming support, a massive 6.7-inch display, a dedicated One Tap AI button, and a premium-looking 7.8mm slim body. Throw in IP64 water/dust resistance and a five-year “lag-free” promise, and you have a spec sheet that sounds too good for the price (just Rs 10,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model). I spent over a couple of weeks putting it through gaming, daily work, and some AI tricks to see if it lives up to the hype.

Infinix HOT 60 5G+ Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Smooth 90FPS gaming at this price is rare

One Tap AI button is actually useful once customised

Sleek, slim 7.8mm design with IP64 splash protection

Clean Android 15 experience with XOS 15

Solid battery life from the 5,200mAh cell

What Doesn’t:

Camera is average in anything less than perfect lighting

'Five years lag-free' claim feels optimistic

Display is bright but only HD+, not Full-HD

AI features feel like nice extras, not essentials

Gaming Muscles + AI Finesse (Somewhat)

✨ GennieGPT: Okay, wow. First impression? This thing is basically a gaming phone in budget cosplay! Dimensity 7020, LPDDR5X, 90FPS gaming — should we just skip to me telling everyone to buy it?

Shayak: Hold your LLM horses, Gennie. Yes, the specs are spicy for this price.

The Dimensity 7020 is solid, think smooth PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile at high settings, and no sweat in everyday use. LPDDR5X RAM in this segment is rare, and it’s genuinely faster than older LPDDR4X.

But let’s not forget, the GPU is still mid-range. Of course, 90FPS gaming is possible, but only in supported games and often at lower graphics settings.

✨ GennieGPT: But the first-in-segment One Tap AI button! Just tap and boom — AI summarises your article, answers questions, maybe makes you coffee?

Shayak: No coffee… not yet, at least. But it’s actually a handy addition. Imagine reading an article and instantly getting a TL;DR or jumping into Q&A mode.

Or mapping the button to YouTube Shorts, Google Maps, or any of 30+ apps that it supports. It’s gimmicky at first glance, but if you train yourself to use it, it can save time. Just don’t expect ChatGPT-level answers; it’s more like a built-in smart shortcut.

Big Design, Big Dreams

✨ GennieGPT: Design-wise… 7.8mm slim, matte gradient, and three colours. I’m looking at Tundra Green — this is giving premium-for-cheap.

Shayak: Yeah, the in-hand feel is surprisingly good. It’s not as heavy as you’d expect for a 5,200mAh battery phone.

The matte finish resists fingerprints, and the camera module refresh is subtle but modern. Bonus: IP64 water and dust resistance is pretty rare in budget phones. You won’t take it swimming, but it’ll survive your rainy commute to the office/college easily.

✨ GennieGPT: That display though — 6.7-inch, 120Hz refresh rate, and a Dynamic Bar that shows notifications and charging status. Are we… stealing from iPhone here?

Shayak: Pretty much. It’s their take on Apple's Dynamic Island. Not as polished, of course, but useful when you get the hang of it.

The 120Hz refresh rate is the real win here: buttery scrolling, smoother animations, and less input lag in games. It’s still HD+, not full-HD+, so sharpness isn’t flagship-level, but colours are decent and brightness is okay for outdoors.

✨ GennieGPT: Five years of lag-free performance? Is that even possible?

Shayak: It’s a bold claim, indeed.

The TUV SUD “60-month fluency certification” means it passed lab tests for sustained smoothness, but real-world performance depends on updates and how you use it.

Heavy gamers or app hoarders will still see slowdown over time. That said, it’s reassuring for casual users. Someone like my mother, whose phones have actually lasted multiple British Prime Ministerial stints.

Great Battery (At This Price), Cameras Are As Expected (At This Price)

✨ GennieGPT: Battery check — 5200mAh, bypass charging for cooler gaming, and 18W fast charging in the box. I’m already seeing all-day battery life, yes?

Shayak: Easily. Light users can get two days out of a full charge.

Bypass charging is a gamer-friendly touch: it powers the phone directly without hitting the battery, reducing heat. The 18W charging is fine, but not blazing fast; expect around two hours for a full charge.

✨ GennieGPT: And the cameras? 50MP main, 8MP selfie, AI magic. Are we talking Instagram-ready or just-about-okay?

Shayak: Daylight shots are good for the price, crisp enough for social media.

AI tuning boosts colours and brightness, sometimes too much. Night mode works, but it isn’t flagship-level. The 8MP selfie cam is fine for video calls and casual selfies, but don’t expect miracles. I mean, at under Rs 11,000, one should not expect a shuttermaster anyways. But, if you keep your expectations low and gaming-focused, you won't be disappointed.

Infinix HOT 60 5G+ Review: Final Verdict

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is one of those rare budget phones that doesn’t scream “budget” the moment you pick it up. Its large, vibrant display makes scrolling, streaming, and gaming feel premium, and the battery life is easily an all-day affair. Sometimes more if you’re not pushing it.

The 5G connectivity is a welcome bonus at this price, keeping you future-ready. It’s not flawless. Performance can stumble with heavier tasks, and the software still carries some unnecessary clutter, but for what you pay, it’s a surprisingly well-rounded package that nails the essentials while looking like it belongs in a higher price bracket. And sometimes, that's a winner.

Not everyone has the budget to buy a bottle of Dom Pérignon. Sometimes, to have a solid time, all you need is a chilled bottle of Sprite and your buds waiting in the CoD lobby. Infinix HOT 60 5G+ is here to scratch that itch just right.

Should You Buy It?