iPhone 17 Air Leaks: New Sky Blue Colour Option Leaked. WATCH VIDEO

A new video of the iPhone 17 Air in Sky Blue has leaked, showing off a super slim design of Apple's upcoming lightweight flagship.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 10:51 AM (IST)

Apple iPhone 17 is heating up the tech domain, and now, with a fresh leak video of iPhone 17 Air has added fuel to the fire. The phone’s colour changes with different light angles. Sometimes it looks almost white; other times, it’s a striking blue.

What’s even more attractive is when the iPhone 17 Air is beside the iPhone 16 Pro in Desert Titanium, it turns heads with its super slim build. We can expect Apple to offer four colours this year; Sky Blue seems to be everyone’s favourite.

iPhone 17 Air Leaked Video Shows Colour Shift

The Sky Blue variant is making headlines for a reason. Earlier this year, Apple launched the M4 MacBook Air in the exact same shade and guess what, it was a hit. Now it seems that Apple is trying the same formula again by adding a fresh and softer colour to the lineup.

The video was posted by Tipster Majin Bu on X.

They gave a close-up tour of the dummy model, showing the change in colour with different lighting. And if you put it beside the iPhone 16 Pro, its slimmer design really makes it stand out.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to have an A19 Pro chip with a slightly reduced 5-core GPU. The Pro models will get a 6-core version. It is said that the difference will be barely noticeable, and the changes are likely done for heat control in the thinner design.

The phone will have a 6.6-inch display with 12 GB of RAM. As for the camera, the device will carry a single 48 MP lens along with a 24MP front camera.

iPhone 17 Air Price in India (Expected)

Now comes the most awaited part, the price. As per the buzz around the rumour mill, the iPhone 17 Air price is expected to be around $949, roughly Rs 83,144 in India.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Apple IPhone 17 TECHNOLOGY
