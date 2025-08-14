PS Plus Free Games: August marks the 15th anniversary of PlayStation Plus, and this month is full of some incredibly exciting titles you do not want to miss in the Game Catalog. Regardless of whether you prefer crunchy punches, rooftop swinging or cosy farming sims, the month has all of them in store. The titles of PS Plus Game Catalog will be available to all subscribers of the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Deluxe plans. Essential subscribers won't be able to access these titles. Read on to find out when the new games will be available to download.

Mortal Kombat 1 Brings Brutal Action

If you enjoy extreme fighting, then Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) is a must-play. Fire God Liu Kang has even re-created the universe, with new twists to the fan-favourite characters.

You will see epic story moments, bone-crunching Fatal Blows, and Fatalities that will make you wince (in the best way).

Swing Into Marvel’s Spider-Man

More of a web-slinger than an uppercut? Marvel's Spider-Man (PS5, PS4) allows you to control a more mature Peter Parker, who is maintaining a middle ground in his life between great heroism and normal life.

The city is lively, and it never gets boring as you swing across the city.

PS5 players will gain access to the Remastered edition, which brings in next-gen 4k visuals as well as faster load times.

Sword of the Sea Makes A Calm Debut

Kicking off day one of the catalogue, Sword of the Sea (PS5) is brought to you by the creator of Journey. PS Plus users will get to enjoy this one as a day-one release.

Surf across the waves of sand and water on a Hoversword and do tricks as you enjoy the picturesque view.

Earth Defense Force 6 & More Adventures

Just want pure chaos? Earth Defense Force 6 (PS5, PS4) pits you against hordes of giant aliens in a falling world.

Other August highlights are Unicorn Overlord, Coral Island, and the emotional, hand-crafted story-game Harold Halibut.

Resident Evil Classics Return For Premium members

When it comes to retro survival horror, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis have returned, this time with improved graphics, quick save and even rewind.

When Will PS Plus Games For August Be Available For Download?

All of the new titles will go live on August 19, and will also include a 5-hour trial of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. As is the case with other game trials, this will also be limited to PS Plus Deluxe/Premium members only. In case you were wondering, progress will be transferred in case you purchase the entire game.