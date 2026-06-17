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HomeTechnologyElon Musk's xAI Just Made AI Videos Twice As Fast: Here's What's New

Elon Musk's xAI Just Made AI Videos Twice As Fast: Here's What's New

xAI says its newest model fixes one of AI video's biggest flaws and does it almost twice as fast as before. Here's what actually changed under the hood.

Reported By : Annie Sharma | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • xAI unveils Grok Imagine Video 1.5 image-to-video model.
  • Grok 1.5 improves motion, physics, audio, and generation speed.
  • Creators gain new Projects, parallel agents, and search tools.

xAI has introduced Grok Imagine Video 1.5, its latest image-to-video model, as the competition in AI video generation heats up between major players like OpenAI and Google. The company claims this is its strongest model so far, with upgrades to motion, physics, audio and generation speed. The launch reflects how AI firms are racing to convert simple prompts or images into realistic videos, even though achieving true realism remains a persistent challenge across the industry.

What Has Changed In Grok Imagine Video 1.5?

According to xAI, the new model brings improvements across the board compared to its predecessor. Sound effects, ambience and dialogue are now generated in the same pass as the visuals, allowing audio and action to stay in sync. Speech output has also been refined for better clarity and timing.

Physics has been a long-standing weak point for AI-generated videos, with objects often warping or movements looking unnatural. xAI says Grok Imagine Video 1.5 reduces such glitches, offering more believable weight and momentum, though how noticeable this improvement is will depend on user feedback. 

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Speed has also been a focus area: the company says Grok Imagine Video 1.5 Fast nearly doubles generation speed, producing a 6-second, 720p video in about 25 seconds, compared to over 40 seconds earlier. For creators generating multiple drafts before finalising a video, this kind of speed gain can matter a lot.

What New Tools Are Being Added For Creators?

Beyond the model upgrade, xAI is also introducing new workflow features over the coming days. A new Projects section will let users organise their work directly from the sidebar, while a parallel agents feature will allow multiple prompts to run simultaneously instead of queuing one after another. 

A search function is also being added, making it easier to locate older images or videos without scrolling through entire libraries.

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Grok Imagine Video 1.5 is now generally available through the xAI API under the name "grok-imagine-video-1.5", where users can input a starting image, describe the intended motion and select resolution and duration. The Fast version is now live on grok.com/imagine, along with the iOS and Android apps.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key enhancements in Grok Imagine Video 1.5?

Grok Imagine Video 1.5 features upgrades in motion, physics, audio generation, and overall speed. It now generates sound effects, ambience, and dialogue in sync with visuals, and refines speech output.

How fast can Grok Imagine Video 1.5 generate videos?

The Grok Imagine Video 1.5 Fast version nearly doubles generation speed. It can produce a 6-second, 720p video in approximately 25 seconds, significantly faster than the previous version's over 40 seconds.

What new tools are xAI adding for creators with Grok Imagine Video 1.5?

xAI is introducing a Projects section for work organization, a parallel agents feature for simultaneous prompt execution, and a search function to easily locate older media.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
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