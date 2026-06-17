X Goes Down Globally: Thousands Report Outage As Musk’s Platform Suffers Major Disruption

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X experienced a widespread service disruption on Wednesday, leaving thousands of users unable to access key features and triggering complaints across multiple countries.

The outage, which affected both mobile and web users, led to a surge in reports on online monitoring platforms and prompted frustrated users to seek updates on rival social media networks. As of Wednesday morning, the company had not released an official statement explaining the cause of the disruption.

Reports Surge As X Platform Experiences Technical Issues

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, complaints began increasing sharply at around 8:22 a.m. local time in the United States. Within a short period, thousands of users reported problems accessing the platform.

More than 3,000 users in the US flagged issues with the service, while dozens of complaints were also registered from India. The spike suggested that the disruption was not limited to a single region and may have affected users across several countries.

Many users reported difficulties loading content, refreshing timelines and accessing core features that are central to the platform's functionality.