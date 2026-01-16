Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyX Down For Several Users In India, UK & US, For Second Time In Three Days

X Down For Several Users In India, UK & US, For Second Time In Three Days

Users from the UK, the US and major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata reported that both the website and mobile application failed to load.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced a major global outage, leaving thousands of users across multiple countries unable to access the platform. Users from the UK, the US and major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata reported that both the website and mobile application failed to load. Many said they were met with a blank screen while attempting to open the Elon Musk-owned platform.

Spike In Complaints Around 9 PM IST

Outage tracking website Down Detector recorded a sharp surge in problem reports at around 3 pm in the UK, corresponding to 9 pm IST.

The scale of complaints indicated a widespread disruption affecting users across regions.

Mobile App Most Affected

According to a report by Forbes, the majority of affected users, around 56 per cent, reported issues with X’s mobile application.

Another 33 per cent said they were unable to access the platform’s website, while about 10 per cent cited server connectivity problems.

X has not immediately issued a statement explaining the cause of the outage.

X Tightens Controls On Grok 

X has introduced new technological safeguards to prevent its artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, from generating images of real people in revealing clothing in jurisdictions where such content is illegal. The move comes amid widespread backlash over the circulation of obscene deepfake images created using Grok, which sparked concerns over misuse of AI tools and violations of personal privacy.

Restrictions Apply To All Users

In a post shared on its official Safety handle, X said the new restrictions apply to all users, including paid subscribers. The platform clarified that the measures are designed to curb the creation of illegal or policy-violating content while strengthening enforcement mechanisms.

Image Features Limited to Paid Subscribers

X also announced that image generation and image-editing features via the Grok account on the platform will now be available exclusively to paid subscribers. According to X, the additional safeguards add an extra layer of protection, making it easier to identify and hold accountable individuals who attempt to misuse Grok to violate laws or platform policies. The company said the changes are part of its broader efforts to ensure responsible use of AI tools on the platform.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 09:30 PM (IST)
