HomeTechnologyWingo App Promised Easy Money But Stole Data & Cash: Here’s How The Cyber Fraud Worked

Wingo App Promised Easy Money But Stole Data & Cash: Here’s How The Cyber Fraud Worked

The Indian government has taken action against the Wingo app after it was found sending scam SMS messages without user consent, cheating users financially and misusing personal data on Android phones.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
The Indian government has cracked down on a major cyber fraud linked to the Android app Wingo, which was secretly sending scam SMS messages from users’ phones without their knowledge. After receiving multiple complaints, authorities blocked the app’s digital infrastructure and issued a fresh alert for Android users. People were warned not to download unknown or unsolicited apps promising quick money. 

Officials said the app not only cheated users financially but also misused personal data, posing a serious risk to privacy and digital safety across the country.

Wingo App Cyber Fraud: How The Scam Worked

The Wingo app trapped users by promising fast and easy money. It claimed people could earn daily profits by completing small tasks or making quick investments. Once users deposited money, many found their accounts suddenly blocked or the app stopped working completely.

Instead of using proper banking systems, Wingo asked users to send money through UPI IDs or personal wallets. This made it very hard to track the money later. The app also demanded access to sensitive permissions like contacts, gallery, location, and SMS. This allowed fraudsters to misuse personal data and even send fake messages from users’ phones.

To appear genuine, fake customer care numbers were shared. But when users tried to contact support after losing money, no one responded. As complaints increased, the app vanished from the Google Play Store. Users were also pushed to invite others through referral links, clearly showing signs of a Ponzi-style fraud.

Authorities later geo-blocked the command-and-control servers linked to Wingo. Four connected channels on Telegram with over 1.53 lakh users were blocked, and more than 53 videos promoting the scam were removed from YouTube. The action was led by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Union Home Ministry.

How Android Users Can Stay Safe From Cyber Fraud

Android users are advised to stay alert and avoid apps that promise guaranteed or daily income. Always check app reviews, developer details, and download counts before installing anything. Never give unnecessary permissions like access to contacts, photos, or SMS.

Do not pay money upfront to earn rewards. Avoid sending money to unknown UPI IDs or scanning random QR codes. Never share OTPs, bank details, or personal information with anyone online.

If you notice a suspicious app, uninstall it immediately and report it on the government’s cybercrime portal. Victims should also call the cybercrime helpline 1930 right away, file a complaint, and inform their bank or UPI service to block further transactions. Staying cautious is the best way to stay safe.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wingo app cyber fraud?

The Wingo app cyber fraud involved an Android app that promised quick money but instead cheated users financially and misused personal data. It secretly sent scam SMS messages from users' phones.

How did the Wingo app scam work?

The app lured users with promises of easy profits through tasks or investments. It often blocked accounts after users deposited money and requested funds via personal UPI IDs, making tracking difficult.

What sensitive permissions did the Wingo app request?

Wingo demanded access to sensitive permissions like contacts, gallery, location, and SMS. This enabled fraudsters to misuse personal data and send unauthorized messages from users' devices.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
