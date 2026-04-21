What Is The Salary & Net Worth Of Apple's New CEO John Ternus?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom John Ternus transitions to Apple's CEO role.

His prior salary as hardware chief was $1M.

Total compensation likely exceeded $20M annually.

John Ternus Networth: John Ternus is set to take over as Apple's next CEO, stepping into one of the most high-profile leadership roles in the technology industry. Ternus, who has long served as Apple's hardware chief, will be leading the company at a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping the entire industry.

As he prepares to take charge, questions around his net worth and salary are naturally drawing attention from those following the leadership transition closely.

What Is John Ternus' Salary At Apple?

Ternus served as Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple before his elevation to the top role.

According to a report by The Street, his annual base salary in that position was estimated to be around $1 million, a figure drawn from comparisons with other Apple executives, including CFO Kevan Parekh and Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan.

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However, base salary is only one part of the picture. For executives at his level, total compensation, factoring in stock awards, bonuses, and other benefits, has consistently gone north of $20 million per year. Ternus is believed to have earned a similar amount annually.

What Is John Ternus' Net Worth?

Given his years at Apple in a senior leadership position, along with a total annual compensation that is estimated to exceed $20 million, Ternus' net worth sits comfortably in the millions. While an exact figure has not been publicly confirmed, his long tenure at one of the world's most valuable companies, combined with stock-based compensation, points to significant accumulated wealth.

As he steps into the CEO role, his compensation package is expected to reflect the responsibilities that come with leading Apple, which could push his earnings even higher in the years ahead.

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Tim Cook, for his part, had this to say about leaving the role: "It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world."