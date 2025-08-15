WhatsApp Turns Calls Into Events With Scheduling, Emoji Reactions, & 'Raise Hand' Feature

WhatsApp has unveiled a fresh set of calling features designed to make both casual chats and professional discussions more organised. Among the highlights is the ability to schedule calls in advance, a feature that will be especially handy for group discussions. Users can now set up a group call for a specific time, invite individual contacts or entire groups, and ensure everyone is prepared.

“Users can now pre-plan group calls, inviting individuals or entire groups,” the company explained. All participants will also receive a reminder notification when the scheduled time arrives, ensuring no one misses out.

Interactive Tools For Better Participation

In a bid to make group calls more engaging without causing interruptions, WhatsApp has added new in-call interaction features. Users can now “raise a hand” virtually to indicate they wish to speak, an addition that could be particularly useful for larger or more formal conversations.

There’s also a new emoji reaction option, letting participants share quick responses during a call without breaking the flow. “We've introduced the ability to ‘raise a hand’ to speak and send reactions without interrupting the conversation,” WhatsApp noted.

Improved Call Management And Privacy

To complement these tools, WhatsApp has also upgraded the Calls tab, making it easier to track upcoming conversations. This includes a clear view of scheduled calls, attendee lists, and shareable call links.

Call creators will now get notified when someone joins through one of these links, adding a layer of convenience and oversight. “Call creators will also now receive notifications when someone joins their call via a shared link,” the update states.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to user privacy, reminding users that “as always, your personal calls on WhatsApp are protected by end-to-end encryption.” The global rollout of these features has already begun and will be available to all users in phases. “We hope these features help make calls even more fun and productive,” WhatsApp said.