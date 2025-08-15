Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnology'Made-In-India Chips To Hit Market This Year': All You Need To Know About Homegrown Semiconductors Hailed By PM Modi

'Made-In-India Chips To Hit Market This Year': All You Need To Know About Homegrown Semiconductors Hailed By PM Modi

The Semicon India programme, under which this rollout falls, is designed to reduce dependence on imported chips and position India as a credible player.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Independence Day 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his Independence Day address to signal a milestone in India’s tech ambitions. The country’s first domestically produced semiconductor chip is expected to roll out within this year. "Made-in-India semiconductor chips to hit market by the end of 2025," PM Modi said during his 12th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on Friday.

The announcement, first detailed by Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on August 11, points to a launch window between September and October 2025. “Very soon, we will see the first Made-in-India chip,” the minister said, underlining a development decades in the making.

Laying the Groundwork: Fabrication Units Across India

At the heart of the initiative is a growing network of semiconductor fabrication and assembly facilities. The flagship among them is the Dholera chip fabrication plant in Gujarat, a Tata Electronics project developed with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC). Expected to become a major node in the country’s manufacturing landscape, the facility is part of a broader plan involving five to six semiconductor units currently under development nationwide.

These ventures, supported by a mix of public and private capital, are central to building a resilient semiconductor ecosystem within India’s borders.

From Classrooms to Chip Labs: Building Talent and Design Capability

Infrastructure alone will not drive success. India is also investing heavily in homegrown design and engineering talent. Students from the IIT network have already designed 20 semiconductor chipsets, with eight “taped out” and sent for fabrication at facilities such as the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT is ramping up training programmes aimed at skilling thousands of engineers in chip design, fabrication, and testing. This talent pipeline is expected to play a pivotal role in sustaining India’s semiconductor ambitions.

OSAT Facilities to Strengthen Backend Manufacturing

The push extends beyond chip design and fabrication into backend processes through OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) units. Kaynes Technology is on track to operationalise its OSAT plant in Sanand, Gujarat, by December 2025.

In Assam, Tata Electronics is establishing an assembly and test facility under the leadership of Intel veteran Tim McIntosh. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, an HCL–Foxconn joint venture has secured Cabinet approval for a new OSAT plant near Jewar.

A Strategic Move Towards Self-Reliance

The Semicon India programme, under which this rollout falls, is designed to reduce dependence on imported chips and position India as a credible player in the global semiconductor supply chain.

As PM Modi highlighted, the journey is not just about technology, it’s about reclaiming an opportunity “killed in the womb 50 years ago” and ensuring the nation has the tools to compete in a digital-first world.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 15 Aug 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day 15 August NARENDRA MODI Independence Day 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor At ABP's India Unshaken
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor
India
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
Entertainment
At ABP India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing His Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
At India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
India
9 IAF Officers, Including Fighter Pilots Who Struck Pak’s Terror Camps In Op Sindoor, Awarded Vir Chakra
9 IAF Officers, Including Fighter Pilots Who Struck Pak’s Terror Camps In Op Sindoor, Awarded Vir Chakra
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget