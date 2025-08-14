Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Russia Restricts WhatsApp & Telegram Voice Calls: All You Need To Know

Russia has partly cut down voice calls in WhatsApp and Telegram with the excuse of preventing crime. This impacts millions of users as the government enhances online policing.

Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 05:20 PM (IST)

Russia already partially blocked voice calls on WhatsApp and Telegram, which leaves millions of users unsatisfied. As reported by AP, authorities have said the move is intended to prevent scams, extortion and the recruitment of citizens to commit terrorist acts. However, critics dismiss it as another step towards increased state control over the internet and a tendency to restrict the free communication of common users.

Why Russia Is Restricting WhatsApp & Telegram

Roskomnadzor, the Russian internet regulator, claimed that numerous requests to the platforms to combat illegal activity were ignored. WhatsApp has opposed government interventions that weaken secure communication, which, according to Moscow, resulted in the partial block that covers more than 100 million users. 

Telegram has yet to respond to the restrictions, leaving users unsure of the chances of whether normal service will resume. This is not the initial action that Russia has taken. Regulators in the last decade have enacted legislation to shut down non-compliant platforms, enhanced software to track internet traffic, and even targeted VPN viewers. Critics argue that such moves gradually restrict personal freedom online.

Mobile Internet Shutdowns & State-Backed Apps

More recently, Russia has employed mobile internet blackouts, purportedly due to a Ukrainian drone attack, although the experts argue that the actual aim is to achieve stricter control.

They are also developing a so-called white list of the websites approved by the authorities and advancing state-friendly messaging applications that will probably be under close control.

How Users Are Affected

Recent reports this week have indicated a large number of users with failed connections or muted calls. In Crimea, officials have stated that mobile internet disruptions may continue indefinitely.

According to Mediascope statistics in July, WhatsApp is the most widely used platform in Russia (with 96 million monthly users), followed by Telegram (more than 89 million). Now users are seeking other alternative applications or VPNs to connect.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
WhatsApp Telegram
