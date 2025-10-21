WhatsApp Cracks Down On Spam: New Limits On Messages To Unresponsive Contacts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





WhatsApp is preparing a new safeguard against spam, and this time, it’s about how many messages you can send to people who don’t respond. The Meta-owned platform is quietly testing a monthly cap on outbound messages to non-responders, a move aimed at curbing misuse by businesses and mass broadcasters.

A new limit to curb unwanted pings

The upcoming restriction will count every message sent to recipients who never reply. Once that limit is reached, users or businesses won’t be able to send further messages to those contacts for the rest of the month. WhatsApp hasn’t confirmed the exact number yet, as the cap is currently being tested across various markets.

According to media reports, all outgoing messages to people who do not reply, whether personal, promotional, or informational, will be part of the tally. Users nearing the threshold will reportedly receive a banner or pop-up alert to avoid abrupt restrictions.

WhatsApp clarified that the new rule is not meant to affect everyday conversations. The company told TechCrunch that “typical users who message known contacts are unlikely to hit the limit.” Essentially, your regular back-and-forth chats won’t be touched, but if you’re reaching out repeatedly to people who never respond, those attempts will add up.

For example, if someone messages a new contact three times after meeting them at a conference and gets no reply, those three attempts will count toward the monthly quota. The feature primarily targets spammers and businesses using bulk lists without prior consent.

Businesses may have to rethink their strategy

The new system could significantly impact marketing-heavy accounts. Businesses that depend on mass broadcasts will need to adapt by seeking user opt-ins, tweaking campaign flows, or designing messages that encourage quick replies. “Those who ignore the warning prompts risk temporary outbound blocks to non-responsive recipients,” WhatsApp cautioned.

This isn’t the company’s first anti-spam effort. Since mid-2024, WhatsApp has introduced one-tap unsubscribe options for promotional messages, tightened marketing restrictions, and expanded broadcast message limits across several countries, including India, where it has over 500 million users.

The new cap is currently being rolled out to select regions as WhatsApp tests different thresholds before finalising the global standard. Once live, the update is expected to bring a noticeable reduction in unsolicited messages, without disrupting normal, two-way conversations.

For most users, the change will be invisible. But for marketers and businesses who rely on aggressive outreach, WhatsApp just made the inbox a little harder to flood.