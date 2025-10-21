Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWhatsApp Cracks Down On Spam: New Limits On Messages To Unresponsive Contacts

WhatsApp Cracks Down On Spam: New Limits On Messages To Unresponsive Contacts

WhatsApp is testing a monthly limit on messages sent to people who don’t reply, aiming to curb spam without affecting normal chats. Businesses may need to rethink outreach.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

WhatsApp is preparing a new safeguard against spam, and this time, it’s about how many messages you can send to people who don’t respond. The Meta-owned platform is quietly testing a monthly cap on outbound messages to non-responders, a move aimed at curbing misuse by businesses and mass broadcasters.

A new limit to curb unwanted pings

The upcoming restriction will count every message sent to recipients who never reply. Once that limit is reached, users or businesses won’t be able to send further messages to those contacts for the rest of the month. WhatsApp hasn’t confirmed the exact number yet, as the cap is currently being tested across various markets.

According to media reports, all outgoing messages to people who do not reply, whether personal, promotional, or informational, will be part of the tally. Users nearing the threshold will reportedly receive a banner or pop-up alert to avoid abrupt restrictions.

WhatsApp clarified that the new rule is not meant to affect everyday conversations. The company told TechCrunch that “typical users who message known contacts are unlikely to hit the limit.” Essentially, your regular back-and-forth chats won’t be touched, but if you’re reaching out repeatedly to people who never respond, those attempts will add up.

For example, if someone messages a new contact three times after meeting them at a conference and gets no reply, those three attempts will count toward the monthly quota. The feature primarily targets spammers and businesses using bulk lists without prior consent.

Businesses may have to rethink their strategy

The new system could significantly impact marketing-heavy accounts. Businesses that depend on mass broadcasts will need to adapt by seeking user opt-ins, tweaking campaign flows, or designing messages that encourage quick replies. “Those who ignore the warning prompts risk temporary outbound blocks to non-responsive recipients,” WhatsApp cautioned.

This isn’t the company’s first anti-spam effort. Since mid-2024, WhatsApp has introduced one-tap unsubscribe options for promotional messages, tightened marketing restrictions, and expanded broadcast message limits across several countries, including India, where it has over 500 million users.

The new cap is currently being rolled out to select regions as WhatsApp tests different thresholds before finalising the global standard. Once live, the update is expected to bring a noticeable reduction in unsolicited messages, without disrupting normal, two-way conversations.

For most users, the change will be invisible. But for marketers and businesses who rely on aggressive outreach, WhatsApp just made the inbox a little harder to flood.

Also read
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Not Only Firecrackers But...': BJP Blames AAP-Ruled Punjab As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
'Not Only Firecrackers...': BJP Blames AAP As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
Cricket
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
Election 2025
RJD Vs RJD In Bihar Polls As Tejashwi Yadav To Campaign Against His Party Candidate In This Key Seat
RJD Vs RJD In Bihar Polls As Tejashwi Yadav To Campaign Against His Party Candidate In This Key Seat
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget