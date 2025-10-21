Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gadgets Review: In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Noise Master Buds Max Review: Nowadays, almost every headphone screams AI-powered soundstage and immersive bass. Noise, in a bid to stand out of the crowd, decided to take the scenic route with its latest hype-train offering: team up (again) with Bose and bring their tuning magic to an affordable on-ear pair. Meet the Noise Master Buds Max, the first on-ear member of Noise’s Master Series. At Rs 11,999, it claims Bose DNA, long-haul comfort, and active noise cancellation, all without shaking your wallet.

But can it really replace your OG Bose headphones? Not really, but at this price point, you'd be unreasonable to expect so. The real question is: can it replace your budget-friendly entry-level headphones? I'd happily say, yes.

Noise Master Buds Max Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Elegant, lightweight design; very QC35-ish

Incredibly comfortable, even with spectacles

Good ANC indoors; passable outdoors

Battery life that just won’t quit; nearly 60 hours

What Doesn’t:

Feels plasticky; odd clicks on the band

Sound quality is decent, not divine

No 3.5mm jack, so gamers can sit this one out

Bose Soul, Budget Body

✨ GennieGPT: Collaboration with Bose! Wow! That means Bose-quality audio at half the price! Basically a Bose QC45 in disguise, right?

Shayak: Hold your Bluetooth horses, Gennie. It’s “Bose-tuned,” not “Bose-built.” Think of it like a remix. What I mean to say is that the soul’s there, but the groovy bass player didn’t show up.

The tuning is actually pleasant. Balanced, not bass-heavy, which is refreshing for this segment. But expecting Bose-level spatial magic at Rs 11,999 is like expecting a sushi platter at Delhi's Saravana Bhavan. Commendable try, just the wrong place.

Still, for the price, it’s among the few that don’t blast your ears with overcooked lows. Respect where it’s due.

✨ GennieGPT: Only 262 grams! Ultra-light! Cloud comfort! You can wear them for hours!

Shayak: You're so cute when you get something right! I wore the Master Buds Max for three hours straight, glasses on, no pain, no pinching. That’s rare at this price. The cushioning is genuinely Bose-inspired: breathable, balanced, and easy on the head.

I also appreciate the grooved metal patch on the cups, with that light strip that looks like a turntable needle. Feels premium, looks top money.

But, and it’s a big but; the build? Feels plasticky. Move your head around too much and you’ll hear a faint click-click on the headband. I know I'm nitpicking here, but you can't just slap on Bose branding on your product and not expect audiophiles like me to not scrutinise with pursed lips.

Noise Cancellation & Sound Check: Decent, Not Divine

✨ GennieGPT: 40dB ANC! Five microphones! Four modes! Adaptive! Transparency! You’ll hear nothing!

Shayak: I did hear something, especially outdoors. The ANC is solid indoors, muting background chatter and AC hum just fine. Step out into the chaos of a South Delhi street infested with salivating Diwali shoppers, and it holds its ground surprisingly well… until that guy passes by on an Enfield with a broken silencer.

Still, for an 11K pair, it’s not pretending to be a Bose QuietComfort offering. And in my reviewer's book, there's nothing sexier than honesty.

✨ GennieGPT: “Sound by Bose” with 40mm drivers and LHDC 5.0 codec — pure hi-fi brilliance!

Shayak: 'Hi-fi brilliance' is generous. It’s okay-fi at best. The bass is light, mids are clear, vocals shine. It’s the kind of tuning that won’t blow your mind but also won’t give you fatigue after long use.

Listen to Boston's More Than A Feeling on the Master Buds Max. When the song starts, Brad Delp's soft croons fill out the cushions beautifully. You'd almost think that these are premium headphones indeed. However, when the iconic chorus hits, you can't help but miss the ferocious punch of Tom Scholz's harmonic guitars. If you've listened to this number on pricier headphones, you'd know where the lack is. However, if this is your first pair of 'good' headphones, you're fine.

See, this is your daily driver, not your Sunday temple of sound.

✨ GennieGPT: 60 hours of playback! 10-minute charge for hours of joy! Dual pairing! Spatial audio! Future is here!

Shayak: That's the thing about future, it's never really here. But yes, the battery life is a win. About 45-50 hours with ANC on is impressive, and fast charging helps when you forget to plug in.

Dual pairing works seamlessly, and wear detection is a nice touch, but is not perfect like an Apple AirPods Max or a Sony WH-1000XM5.

However, I do appreciate the big buttons on the right cup. These make for accurate playback control. The dedicated ANC control button is also very much welcome.

Noise Master Buds Max Review: Final Verdict

At this year's Lollapalooza, I watched Nothing But Thieves (NBT) perform as a sort-of opening act ahead of headliners Green Day. The Essex-based Brits delivered earnest rock-n-roll. You can easily appreciate their effort and you certainly hope to see them do well as they grow over the years. However, when the God-tier punk trio took the stage, NBT soon became a distant memory.

Noise’s Master Buds Max are like NBT. A solid, enjoyable opening act. Plenty of enthusiasm, balanced performance, but still finding its groove.

Comfort is the standout here, ANC is reliable, and sound tuning is tasteful. But the plasticky build and uncultured soundstage keep it from true premium territory.

Would I recommend it? Absolutely, if you know what you’re buying. This isn’t a Bose QC Ultra or a Sony WH-1000XM5. The Master Buds Max is a comfortable, competent pair of everyday headphones that’s happy just to play good music, not win awards.

At just Rs 11,999, that’s more than fair. Noise and Bose’s second collaboration is a solid step, not a mic drop. But if this is the sound of what’s coming next, I’ll keep my ears open. And perhaps you should too!

Should You Buy Noise Master Buds Max?