Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiQOO 15 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Can The Challenger Take On Samsung’s Titanium Giant? Find Out

iQOO 15 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Can The Challenger Take On Samsung’s Titanium Giant? Find Out

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra brings luxury, power, and top-tier cameras, while the iQOO 15 fights back with blazing performance, a 7000 mAh battery, and 100W charging supremacy.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iQOO 15 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: As the smartphone battle of 2025 heats up, two heavyweights are ready to square off: Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra, already ruling the premium Android tier, and iQOO 15, the ambitious new flagship from Vivo’s performance-centric sub-brand. With Samsung’s device starting at Rs 1,23,499 and the iQOO 15’s India pricing yet to be revealed (priced in China at CNY 4,199 or roughly Rs 51,800), the face-off isn’t just about numbers, but philosophy, refinement versus raw power.

iQOO 15 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Display and Design

Both phones bring cutting-edge AMOLED displays to the table, but Samsung’s 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 1440 x 3120-pixel resolution and HDR10+ support continues to set benchmarks for sharpness and brightness, peaking at 2600 nits. The Galaxy S25 Ultra also offers a robust Corning Gorilla Armor 2 front and back, wrapped in a Grade 5 titanium frame, giving it durability to match its elegance.

The iQOO 15, on the other hand, boasts a slightly smaller 6.85-inch AMOLED screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 6000 nits peak brightness, which could make it one of the brightest smartphone displays yet. Its screen-to-body ratio of nearly 92.5% ensures a nearly bezel-free viewing experience. Samsung’s curved edges are gone, but the ergonomics remain top-tier, while iQOO’s sleek, lightweight frame could appeal to gamers seeking comfort during long sessions.

iQOO 15 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera Power

When it comes to optics, Samsung flexes its muscles. The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 200 MP primary wide-angle camera, complemented by a 50 MP ultra-wide, 10 MP telephoto, and 50 MP periscope lens with up to 5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. The phone supports up to 8K video recording at 30fps, promising cinema-grade results.

iQOO counters with a 50 MP triple rear camera setup (wide, telephoto, and ultra-wide) and a 32 MP front shooter. While it lacks Samsung’s multi-lens versatility, it may leverage computational photography to narrow the gap. The 12 MP front camera on the Galaxy still holds its own, offering 4K video recording and the signature Samsung colour profile that fans love.

iQOO 15 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Battery and Performance

Samsung equips its flagship with a 5000 mAh battery, backed by 45W fast charging, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip powers the device, ensuring smooth multitasking across productivity, gaming, and AI-assisted features like Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

The iQOO 15 pushes boundaries with a massive 7000 mAh battery and 100W fast charging, ensuring near-instant refuels. Its Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 processor slightly outpaces Samsung’s on paper, running at 4.6 GHz compared to 4.47 GHz. Combined with Funtouch OS 16 on Android 16, it’s clearly tailored for raw speed and long battery life.

iQOO 15 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Verdict

The Galaxy S25 Ultra remains the gold standard for all-around Android performance, luxurious design, stellar cameras, and long-term software support with seven years of OS and security updates. But the iQOO 15 is shaping up to be the new-age disruptor, promising raw horsepower, massive battery endurance, and lightning-fast charging that could redefine flagship expectations in India once pricing is revealed.

In short, Samsung is still the king of polish, but iQOO may just be the prince of power waiting to claim its throne.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samsung IQOO TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
World
Sanae Takaichi Elected As Japan's First Female Prime Minister
Sanae Takaichi Elected As Japan's First Female Prime Minister
Cricket
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
World
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget