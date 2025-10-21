Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iQOO 15 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: As the smartphone battle of 2025 heats up, two heavyweights are ready to square off: Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra, already ruling the premium Android tier, and iQOO 15, the ambitious new flagship from Vivo’s performance-centric sub-brand. With Samsung’s device starting at Rs 1,23,499 and the iQOO 15’s India pricing yet to be revealed (priced in China at CNY 4,199 or roughly Rs 51,800), the face-off isn’t just about numbers, but philosophy, refinement versus raw power.

iQOO 15 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Display and Design

Both phones bring cutting-edge AMOLED displays to the table, but Samsung’s 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 1440 x 3120-pixel resolution and HDR10+ support continues to set benchmarks for sharpness and brightness, peaking at 2600 nits. The Galaxy S25 Ultra also offers a robust Corning Gorilla Armor 2 front and back, wrapped in a Grade 5 titanium frame, giving it durability to match its elegance.

The iQOO 15, on the other hand, boasts a slightly smaller 6.85-inch AMOLED screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 6000 nits peak brightness, which could make it one of the brightest smartphone displays yet. Its screen-to-body ratio of nearly 92.5% ensures a nearly bezel-free viewing experience. Samsung’s curved edges are gone, but the ergonomics remain top-tier, while iQOO’s sleek, lightweight frame could appeal to gamers seeking comfort during long sessions.

iQOO 15 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera Power

When it comes to optics, Samsung flexes its muscles. The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 200 MP primary wide-angle camera, complemented by a 50 MP ultra-wide, 10 MP telephoto, and 50 MP periscope lens with up to 5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. The phone supports up to 8K video recording at 30fps, promising cinema-grade results.

iQOO counters with a 50 MP triple rear camera setup (wide, telephoto, and ultra-wide) and a 32 MP front shooter. While it lacks Samsung’s multi-lens versatility, it may leverage computational photography to narrow the gap. The 12 MP front camera on the Galaxy still holds its own, offering 4K video recording and the signature Samsung colour profile that fans love.

iQOO 15 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Battery and Performance

Samsung equips its flagship with a 5000 mAh battery, backed by 45W fast charging, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip powers the device, ensuring smooth multitasking across productivity, gaming, and AI-assisted features like Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

The iQOO 15 pushes boundaries with a massive 7000 mAh battery and 100W fast charging, ensuring near-instant refuels. Its Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 processor slightly outpaces Samsung’s on paper, running at 4.6 GHz compared to 4.47 GHz. Combined with Funtouch OS 16 on Android 16, it’s clearly tailored for raw speed and long battery life.

iQOO 15 Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Verdict

The Galaxy S25 Ultra remains the gold standard for all-around Android performance, luxurious design, stellar cameras, and long-term software support with seven years of OS and security updates. But the iQOO 15 is shaping up to be the new-age disruptor, promising raw horsepower, massive battery endurance, and lightning-fast charging that could redefine flagship expectations in India once pricing is revealed.

In short, Samsung is still the king of polish, but iQOO may just be the prince of power waiting to claim its throne.