WATCH | Libyan Man Ordered Nokia Phones In 2010 & It Finally Arrived In 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After nearly 16 years of waiting, a Libyan trader in Tripoli finally received a shipment he had ordered back in 2010, cartons full of old Nokia mobile phones. A viral video shows him and his friends opening the boxes and laughing at the now-obsolete handsets. “Are these phones or artefacts?” he jokes. The delivery was delayed when Libya plunged into chaos after the Nato operation and civil war.

Both sender and receiver were in Tripoli, just kilometres apart, yet the goods vanished for years.

Libyan Trader Receives Nokia Phones After 16 Years

The men in the video explain that the shipment was handed over to a local contact in 2010. Soon after, political tension and war disrupted everything.

🚨⚡️UNUSUAL



After a 16-year wait due to the war, a Libyan trader in Tripoli finally receives a shipment of Nokia phones he ordered in 2010!



Upon opening the boxes, he joked, "Are these phones or artifacts?"



A unique story highlighting the tragedies of war and the destruction… pic.twitter.com/KVOXWJJ1u5 — RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) January 8, 2026

Roads closed. Systems broke. Packages stopped moving. What should have been a simple delivery became a mystery that lasted more than a decade.

As they open the boxes, the group reflects on how valuable these phones once were. “Sixteen years ago, this could have bought a big house,” one man says. Back then, Nokia ruled the mobile world. These models were premium items, not museum pieces.

One of the friends jokes, “It must have circled the world and come back.” Their laughter hides a deeper truth: war doesn’t just destroy buildings. It pauses lives, dreams, and even small business plans.

Libyan Trader Nokia Phone Story Goes Viral Worldwide

The clip spread fast online. An X account shared it with the caption: “After a 16-year wait due to the war, a Libyan trader in Tripoli finally receives a shipment of Nokia phones he ordered in 2010.” The post added that it shows “the tragedies of war and the destruction of nations.”

The video crossed two million views. Users shared mixed emotions, humour, shock, and sadness. One wrote, “These phones are valuable now.

They have no tracker.” Another said collectors might pay more today than in 2010. A third added, “He should be grateful he is alive. Many are gone with their goods still on the way.”

What began as a funny unboxing has become a quiet reminder: war delays everything, even time itself.