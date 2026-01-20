God Car Driving AI Photo & Video Editing is a new trend that is going viral on Instagram. You may have seen people sitting in a luxury car with a god beside them or even letting a deity drive. These edits look emotional, powerful, and cinematic. People love them because they mix faith with modern style. The good news is that you don’t need any big editing skills.

With simple AI tools and ready prompts, anyone can make these photos and videos. This trend is perfect for creators who want more views, likes, and followers in a short time.

How To Create God Car Driving AI Photo Images

First, you need to create an image. Open Google Gemini and paste this image prompt:

“Use the uploaded photo as the only face reference for the front passenger. Do not change identity. Scene: A modern luxury SUV on a desert highway during golden hour. Driver: Lord Hanuman, wearing sunglasses, hands on the steering wheel. Front passenger: the uploaded person wearing sunglasses and a seatbelt. Back seat: Lord Shiva, Lord Rama, and Jesus. Ultra-realistic cinematic photo, movie style, 8K, dramatic lighting, exact face match.”

Now upload your selfie using the plus icon. Your selfie is very important because the AI will use your exact face. Make sure your photo is clear and bright.

Click “Generate” and wait a few seconds. Your cinematic image will be ready. You can change the god’s name in the prompt to Krishna, Ram, or Shiva for different styles. Post the best image on Instagram with trending music for better reach.

How To Make God Car Driving AI Videos

After creating the image, turn it into a video. Use Google Flour. Create a new project and choose “Frame to Video.” Upload your image and paste this video prompt:

“Generate a hyper-realistic cinematic video using the uploaded image only. Lock face identity 100%. Add a very small micro-smile. Gentle head nod and soft body movement, like enjoying music. Driver: Lord Shiva. Front passenger: uploaded human. Back seat: Hanuman and Vishnu. Warm sunset light. Dashboard camera view. Duration 6–8 seconds. No face change.”

Generate the video. It will look like a short movie clip. Keep it vertical for Reels, add trending music, and write a simple caption. Use this method as a base, but always add your own creative touch to stand out.