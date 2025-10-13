Top Diwali Tech Gifts Under 10000: Diwali is almost here, and it’s the perfect time to surprise your friends and family with cool tech gifts without spending a fortune. From Realme to Marshall, we’ve rounded up the top gadgets under Rs 10,000 that are fun, useful, and sure to make everyone smile. Whether it’s stylish earbuds, powerful Bluetooth speakers, or smartwatches for fitness and adventure, these Amazon picks combine practicality with excitement.

With these budget-friendly gadgets, you can make this Diwali memorable while keeping your wallet happy.

Marshall Minor IV Wireless Earbuds

Price: Rs 9,999

The Marshall Minor IV brings that iconic Marshall signature sound in a compact wireless design. With over 30 hours of playtime, water resistance, and wireless charging, these earbuds are built for all-day music lovers.

Designed for comfort, they feature touch controls, Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, and app-based sound customisation.

Plus, with OTA updates and replaceable parts, these earbuds are made to last longer and sound better.

Titan Celestor AMOLED Smartwatch



Price: Rs 7,500

The Titan Celestor packs a vibrant 1.43” AMOLED display with 750 nits brightness and customizable AOD watch faces.

Built for outdoor enthusiasts, it features built-in GPS, Altimeter, Barometer, and Compass for precise tracking.

You also get BT calling, an AI voice assistant, SOS alert, and 100+ sports modes. Its swim mode with water eject, long battery life, and dual-tone sweat-resistant strap make it stylish and adventure-ready.

Realme NARZO 80 Lite 4G



Price: Rs 6,298

The Realme NARZO 80 Lite comes with a massive 6300mAh battery for all-day power and a slim 7.94mm design for easy handling.

Its Pulse Light offers 9 colours and 5 glow modes for notifications, calls, and music.

With 300% Ultra Volume, IP54 water and dust resistance, and AI Assist, this phone delivers immersive sound, smart features, and reliable protection for everyday use.

Mivi Superbox Classic Bluetooth Speaker



Price: Rs 8,610

The Mivi Superbox Classic delivers 120W of powerful sound with deep bass and clear treble for an immersive audio experience.

Its built-in subwoofer ensures punchy, balanced bass, while top-mounted bass and treble controls let you fine-tune your music.

Enjoy easy playback with dedicated Play, Pause, Rewind, and Forward buttons, and Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity for seamless streaming from smartphones, laptops, or tablets. Portable and proudly Made in India.

Boat PartyPal 390 Bluetooth Speaker



Price: Rs 9,999

The Boat PartyPal 390 delivers 160W Boat Signature Sound for high-energy parties. Flame LEDs add a vibrant visual touch, while up to 6 hours of playback keeps the music going all night.

With Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB, and TF card support, connectivity is seamless. Features like EQ modes, 2 microphone input ports, and a guitar input make it perfect for Karaoke, duets, and live jam sessions, ensuring endless fun.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless Earbuds



Price: Rs 9,990

The Sennheiser Accentum earbuds deliver rich, detailed sound tuned by acoustic experts. Their lightweight, breathable design ensures all-day comfort at just 4.35g per earbud.

Enjoy up to 28 hours of battery life with quick 10-minute charging for 1 hour of playtime.

Bluetooth 5.3 multipoint connectivity pairs with 8 devices, while smart touch controls and IPX4 splash resistance make these earbuds perfect for seamless, worry-free listening anywhere.

Portronics Nebula X Party Speaker



Price: Rs 8,499

The Portronics Nebula X delivers 150W of powerful sound, perfect for house parties and outdoor events.

It comes with a wireless karaoke mic, Bass Boost technology, and up to 6 hours of playtime. TWS mode lets you pair two speakers for double volume, while RGB LED lights sync with your music for a lively vibe.

With Bluetooth v5.3, USB/AUX input, Type-C charging, and sturdy metal handles, it’s built for portable, nonstop fun.

Marshall Willen II Portable Bluetooth Speaker



Price: Rs 9,999

The Marshall Willen II delivers the iconic Marshall signature sound with enhanced bass and balanced frequencies.

Enjoy 17+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge, while its IP67 dust and waterproof rating protects it from rain and spills.

The rubber fastening strap allows versatile placement, and a built-in microphone lets you take hands-free calls.

Compact, durable, and powerful, this speaker is perfect for any setting, indoors or outdoors.

Lava Storm Play 5G



Price: Rs 9,999

The Lava Storm Play 5G packs blazing-fast performance with the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM (expandable to 12GB), and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Its 50MP AI camera with SONY IMX752 sensor captures sharp, vibrant photos, while the 6.75" HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals.

Powered by a 5000mAh battery with fast charging and running Android 15, this phone delivers speed, clarity, and a clean user experience.

Noise Endeavour Pro Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch



Price: Rs 9,999

The Noise Endeavour Pro combines a durable titanium alloy bezel with 164ft water resistance and extreme temperature tolerance.

Its dual-band L1+L5 GPS and ABC sensors provide precise tracking for all outdoor activities.

Featuring a 1.5” AMOLED display with 1000 nits brightness, built-in flashlight, and up to 28 days of battery life on standby, this smartwatch is rugged, reliable, and packed with smart features for iOS and Android users.

These Amazon tech gifts under Rs 10,000 are perfect for Diwali. From smartwatches and earbuds to powerful speakers and phones, there’s something for everyone. Affordable, fun, and useful, they make great surprises for friends and family. This festive season, give gadgets that bring joy, music, and memories without breaking the bank.