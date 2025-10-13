iPhone 16 Pro Max Diwali Sale: Here's How To Grab It Under Rs 60,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 16 Pro Max Diwali Sale: Diwali is almost here, and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is bringing some of the biggest discounts of the year. While smartphones, laptops, and gadgets are all seeing offers, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is grabbing the most attention. If you’ve been planning to upgrade or switch to Apple, this is a great chance.

Flipkart’s festive deals let you get the iPhone 16 Pro Max for under Rs 60,000 after combined discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Flipkart Price: Get It Under Rs 60,000

The iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) is listed at Rs 1,14,999 on Flipkart. With the SBI Credit Card, buyers get an extra Rs 7,000 off.

On top of that, Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 48,650, depending on the condition and model of your old phone. This brings the final price to Rs 59,349.

All these combined could save you nearly Rs 55,000, making it one of the best times to buy Apple’s top-end phone this festive season.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colors and smooth visuals for gaming, movies, and daily use.

It’s powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip with 8GB RAM and runs on iOS 18 for fast, efficient performance. The rear camera setup includes a 48MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens, while selfies are handled by a 12MP front camera.

It supports 20W wired and 25W wireless charging for its 4685mAh battery.

Additional features include Face ID, advanced photography modes, cinematic video recording, spatial audio, 5G connectivity, and USB-C for faster data transfer.

Other features include 5G connectivity, USB-C, and Apple Intelligence tools for smooth performance.

With its titanium frame and premium design, the iPhone 16 Pro Max turns out to be a strong choice, and the festive discounts are making it a tempting buy during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.