Flipkart Diwali Offer: Get iPhone 16 Pro For Under Rs 70,000; Here’s How

iPhone 16 Pro Price Drop: Diwali is just around the corner, and Flipkart has launched some of its biggest discounts of the year. From smartphones and smartwatches to laptops and tablets, almost everything is on sale. But what’s really catching everyone’s attention is the iPhone 16 Pro offer. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade or switch from Android to iPhone, this might be your best chance.

Flipkart’s latest Big Billion Days deal lets you grab the iPhone 16 Pro for under Rs 70,000 with combined discounts and exchange offers.

iPhone 16 Pro Flipkart Price: Get It Under Rs 70,000

The iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) is currently listed at Rs 94,999 on Flipkart, down from its original price of Rs 1,09,900. If you pay using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you can get an extra Rs 4,000 discount.

On top of that, there’s an exchange offer where Flipkart is giving up to Rs 61,900 off, depending on your old phone’s model, condition, and location.

When all these deals are combined, buyers could save nearly Rs 50,000 or even more, making the iPhone 16 Pro one of the best-value flagship phones right now.

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 16 Pro features a sleek titanium design with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

It’s powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, ensuring smooth multitasking, gaming, and photo editing. It also runs on iOS with Apple Intelligence features that boost productivity and privacy.

The iPhone 16 Pro comes with a strong quad-camera setup, featuring a 48MP main lens, a 5x telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. Whether it’s zoomed shots or low-light photography, the camera quality stands out.

It also supports 4K Dolby Vision recording, ProRes video, and Spatial Video for immersive experiences. Plus, with 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and USB-C, it’s future-ready.

In short, the iPhone 16 Pro combines premium design, top performance, and major festive savings, making it the best time to buy during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.