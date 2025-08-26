Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 (August 2025): Samsung A55, Realme P4 Pro, More

Top Smartphones Under 30000: If you are on the lookout for a smartphone that holds premium features while not emptying your pocket, here are some choice winners. Be it sharp AI features, a big battery, or bold design, there’s something for everyone. Whether you are a gamer, a creator, or simply want an all-around reliable partner, these five phones will be worth your money.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: Reliable All-Rounder

Price: Rs 28,790

The Galaxy A55 5G 5G is a well-rounded package by Samsung. The device has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with vivid colours, and the Exynos 1480 chipset will guarantee a good performance level in daily tasks.

The triple-camera module (50MP + 12MP + 5MP) takes well-balanced photographs, and the front camera, which is a 32MP camera, is best for taking selfies and video calls.

Storage may not be an issue with 256GB internal storage that can be expanded to 1TB. The refined One UI and 5000mAh battery combine to make it a reliable all-rounder under Rs 30K.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Premium Appeal Without the Premium Price

Price: Rs 29,999

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro manages to balance design and performance. It has a 6.7-inch curved OLED display, a Dimensity 8350 chipset, a 6000mAh battery, and costs less than Rs 30,000.

It has an IP69 rating, which places it ahead in the durability front, which is uncommon in this price range. Its dual camera (50MP) performs well, and its 50MP front camera is excellent when taking selfies.

The only trade-offs? There is no expandable storage and an older USB 2.0 port. Nevertheless, at the price, it is a superb pick.

Realme P4 Pro 5G: Battery Champion with a Touch of Style

Price: Rs 26,999

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is all about stamina. It has a massive 7000mAh battery capacity that allows it to last two days on moderate usage and is combined with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor to allow smooth multitasking.

Its 6.8-inch screen gives content viewing an immersive experience, and its 50MP dual rear cameras and 50MP selfie shooter take sharp pictures. It has 256GB of storage, so space is not an issue.

But it is not the thinnest phone in the market, yet for anyone who prefers the battery life, then this is among the best.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Budget Gaming Beast





Price: Rs 26,999

The Infinix GT 30 Pro is gamer-oriented. Its 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED screen is super smooth, and the Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chip handles heavy games with dazzling speed, and the 12GB RAM makes it a breeze to whiz around any app.

The 5500 mAh battery can provide hours of non-stop gameplay. It feels like it is of higher quality than most others at this price point, although the camera performance is average, especially in darker conditions.

Nevertheless, it has good performance and long battery life, making it a good choice among budget gamers.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: For the Design-Conscious Minimalist

Price: Rs 29,999

Nothing is not only about performance, as it is also about good looks. The Phone (3a) Pro features the signature transparent rear and Glyph lighting of the brand with a clean Android experience.

It boasts a long-lasting battery of 5000mAh and a Snapdragon 7s Gen3 that delivers robust daily performance. The support of a triple camera with a 3x telephoto lens is ambitious, yet not always impressive.

It has no in-box charger and only mediocre charging speeds. However, it comes out on top when you consider style and software experience.

All of these smartphones offer more than they are expected to. August 2025 offers some of the most well-rounded and value-packed options we’ve seen yet. All of these smartphones offer more than they are expected to.