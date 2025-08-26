Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologySamsung Mocks iPhones In New Ad As Apple Tipped To Prep Its First Foldable: WATCH VIDEO

Samsung mocks iPhones for not folding in its new ad, but Apple’s rumoured foldable could soon flip the script on the smartphone market.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 03:17 PM (IST)
Samsung has never missed a chance to troll Apple, and its latest social media ad takes another playful jab. The short ad mocks the fact that iPhones still don’t fold, while the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 7 does. In the ad, Samsung highlights the convenience of its foldable design while cheekily reminding viewers that the iPhone 16 Pro Max remains rigid and flat.

Of course, this joke has an expiration date as Apple is widely rumoured to be working on its first-ever foldable iPhone, which could arrive next year, and it might even use Samsung’s folding display technology.

Samsung’s Spotlight on the Galaxy Z Fold7

In the ad, Samsung showcased its new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and its standout features like Sketch to Image, part of its Galaxy AI suite. This tool lets users turn rough doodles into polished images, showing the perks of having a large folding canvas.

The Fold 7 is based on the long history of Samsung in the foldables market, where the company has been improving durability, software integration, and AI-based features since the first Galaxy Fold in 2019. 

With this advertisement, Samsung is not only poking fun at Apple but also reminding users that it is already on its seventh-generation foldable, whereas the competitors are still trying to keep up.

Apple’s Big Tech Shift Toward Foldables

According to rumours, the foldable Apple will be powered by the C2 cellular modem, the first in-house modem of the company, which will also power the iPhone 18 Pro series. This is a significant breakaway from Qualcomm chips and gives Apple control over connectivity.

Beyond that, the foldable will probably bear an in-cell touch screen, replacing the previous on-cell. The improvement could aid in reducing crease visibility (one of the biggest complaints about foldables today) and improve touch responsiveness.

Pricing and branding are still secretive, but analysts think that the foldable will almost immediately become a status symbol among Apple fans who line up outside Apple Stores every September.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 03:17 PM (IST)
Samsung Apple TECHNOLOGY
