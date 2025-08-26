iPhone 17 Leaks: Apple is all set to launch its new iPhone 17 series in September. As the launch date is getting closer, leaks are coming out in all directions. Although Apple is tight-lipped on the launch date but they might follow their usual launch timeline, and all leaks point towards a September 9 release.

The latest leak suggests that Apple could finally introduce reverse wireless charging in the iPhone 17 Pro. A feature long requested by Apple users has already been seen in various Android rivals. If the leaks hold true, iPhones will be able to charge AirPods and Apple Watch wirelessly on the go.

iPhone 17 Pro Charging Upgrade

The leak came from Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, pointing out that the iPhone 17 Pro may carry a fresh iPhone feature that will allow reverse wireless charging. This means users can charge accessories like AirPods and Apple Watch simply by placing them on the back of the phone.

Apple has reportedly tested the feature for years, and for now, we are unsure if it will debut with the iPhone 17 Pro or be reserved for future models.

As per earlier leaks from Instant Digital, Apple was testing 7.5W reverse wireless charging for the Pro lineup, further fueling speculation.

If true, this will bring the iPhone closer to its Android competitors, many of which have already been offering reverse wireless charging for quite some time now.

Other Expected iPhone 17 Pro Upgrades

Apart from charging, the iPhone 17 Pro will also have several notable upgrades.

Rumours point to the powerful A19 Pro chip, a refreshed telephoto lens, an improved selfie camera, and a bigger battery with a vapour cooling system for better performance.

Alongside software upgrades, there will be some design tweaks too.

All eyes are now on the September 9 event when Apple is expected to release the new iPhone 17 lineup that will include four phones.