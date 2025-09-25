Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 5,000 On Flipkart: From Nokia To Ai+ Pulse

Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 5000: Flipkart has already started its Big Billion Days sale, and the under Rs 5,000 phone deals look very interesting. Usually, you find only basic keypad phones in this price range, but this time, even touchscreen phones are included. From Ai+ Pulse to Nokia models, there are choices for all kinds of users, whether you want a simple calling phone or a budget smartphone with smart features.

Ai+ Pulse

MRP: Rs 7,999 | Sale Price: Rs 4,999 (~37%)

The Ai+ Pulse is a full touchscreen smartphone under Rs 5,000. It comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, expandable up to 1 TB. It has a big 6.74-inch HD+ display, a 50MP rear camera, and a 5MP selfie camera. The 5000 mAh battery should easily last a full day, and the T615 processor makes it smooth for calling, browsing, and light apps.

Nokia 2660 Flip 4G

MRP: Rs 5,899 | Sale Price: Rs 4,912 (~16%)

This is a classic flip phone design with modern 4G support. It has a 2.8-inch QVGA display, a 0.3MP rear camera, and a 1450 mAh battery. It’s not made for heavy use, but is perfect for those who like simple phones with large buttons.

Nokia 3210 4G

MRP: Rs 5,299 | Sale Price: Rs 4,999 (~5%)

The Nokia 3210 4G keeps the retro feel alive. It has a 2.4-inch display, a 2MP rear camera, and a 1450 mAh battery. With 64 MB RAM and 64 MB storage, it’s mainly for calling and texting but offers 4G support for smooth connectivity.

itel MagicX Play 4G

MRP: Rs 2,699 | Sale Price: Rs 1,682 (~37%)

This is one of the most affordable 4G keypad phones. It has a 1.8-inch display, a 0.3MP camera, 128 MB storage (expandable up to 32 GB), and a 1900 mAh battery. It’s ideal for users who just want a basic phone with long battery life.

Jio PRIMA2 4G

MRP: Rs 4,199 | Sale Price: Rs 3,435 (~18%)

The Jio PRIMA2 comes with 500 MB RAM and 4 GB storage, expandable up to 128 GB. It has a 2.4-inch display, a 0.3MP camera, and an 1800 mAh battery. With 4G support, it’s a good choice for Jio users who want internet on a simple phone.

All in all, these were just a handful of deals and discounts. If you are curious of more such deals, you can head to flipkart to find a phone that’s just made for you.